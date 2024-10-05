Cruise Line Extends Their ‘Best Deal Ever’ for a Few Extra Weeks

A cruise line has extended their ‘Best Deal Ever’ for cruises that depart in 2025 that visit Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England.

Holland America Line, one of nine cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, has extended their ‘Best Deal Ever’ through October 31, 2024. It includes $1,000 worth of amenities and reduced cruise deposits.

Holland America Line’s Best Deal Ever

This deal is good on select 2025 Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises, Alaska Cruisetours and back-to-back Collectors’ Voyages.

It includes the following:

$99 cruise deposits

Up to $300 shore excursion credit

Up to three nights of specialty dining

Free upgrade to the Elite Beverage Package

Free upgrade to Premium WiFi Packages

Free crew appreciation (daily gratuities)

Low price guarantee included

Shore excursion credits are based on the length of the cruise, guests will receive up to three tours valued at up to $100 each.

The free upgrade to the Elite Beverage Package allows guests to drink up to 15 premium drinks and it includes bar service charges.

Here is how the Low Price Guarantee works. If you book a Holland America Line cruise with “Best Deal Ever” and then find a less expensive price for an identical Holland America Line booking within the duration of offer, the difference may be compensated in the form of an onboard credit, stateroom upgrade or other method.

More than 300 cruises on Holland America Line are included in this sale. However, it does exclude Grand Voyages and cruises that are five days and shorter.

For complete terms of this ‘Best Deal Ever’, visit HollandAmerica.com or contact your local travel professional.

The deal ends on October 31, 2024.