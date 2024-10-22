4 Improvements Princess Cruises Is Making to Their Second Sphere Class Ship, Star Princess

When Star Princess debuts in October 2025, it will have four improvements from the first Sphere class ship to make several spaces even better.

Star Princess will be the second Sphere class ship from Princess Cruises. The first, Sun Princess, debuted earlier this year and it’s the largest ship in the cruise line’s fleet.

The enhancements to Star Princess include larger dining and drink venues as well as a non-smoking casino.

The top deck (Where Park19 originally was on Sun Princess) on Star Princess will have a sports court and track. The sports court will be used for basketball and pickleball and there will also be an area with a splash pad and shaded seating.

Star Princess will have an expanded non-smoking casino area with 68 additional slot machines.

Love by Britto, one of the most premium dining restaurants at sea with a seven-course menu, will be expanded to have seating for 20 more guests.

The Irish Pub, O’Malley’s, will also be larger with 32 more seats.

Star Princess will have a total of 2,157 cabins. They include:

Over 1,000 balcony staterooms

80 suites

123 mini-suites

100 connecting staterooms

John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises, gave the following statement:

“After the overwhelming response to Sun Princess, we are excited to debut her sister ship, Star Princess, with added enhancements to elevate the guest experience. From expanded non-smoking casino areas to new spaces for relaxation and recreation, Star Princess will deliver an unforgettable vacation for all when she launches in fall 2025.”

Star Princess will sail its maiden voyage on October 4, 2025, an 11-night cruise in the Mediterranean. The ship’s third voyage will be a Transatlantic sailing so Star Princess can reposition to Port Everglades.

Once in Port Everglades, the ship will sail week-long cruises to the Caribbean for the winter season.

In April 2026, the ship will head through the Panama Canal and sail to Seattle. Once in Seattle, Star Princess will offer seven-night cruises to Alaska.