NCL Adding New Experiences on Their Next Two Cruise Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced new experiences that will debut on their next two new cruise ships, Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

The two ships are the first Prima-plus class vessels from NCL. Norwegian Aqua is scheduled to debut in April 2025 with Norwegian Luna coming out in 2026.

The ship’s will have Norwegian’s first Game Zone which will be an evolution of Galaxy Pavilion and arcade venues.

The Game Zone will have a wide range of games and activities that include virtual reality experiences such as Space Racing and Beat Hero, plus a mix of retro arcade games like Ms. Pac-Man; Donkey Kong; and Down the Clown.

Tee Time will return to the Prima Plus class ships but will be two and a half times bigger.

A dedicated pickleball court will be separate from The Stadium. This feature is being added after guests asked for more time to play this popular sport.

The new Bull’s Eye Bar (which can be seen below), will have an innovative take on darts. This complimentary experience will have six different games that will have video-game-style graphics and automated scoring that are projected onto a big-screen TV.

The Mandara Spa will have a new Clay Sauna that revitalizes the skin through detoxifying cleansing and gentle exfoliation.

The thalassotherapy pool will also feature all-new thalassotherapy loungers which promote relaxation, soothe muscle tension, and improve circulation.

IV Drip Therapy will also be available to boost hydration. Twice as many heated loungers will be added to the Mandara Spa.

David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“We provide our guests with more to do with a variety of fun, exciting and elevated experiences for every type of traveler.

“The two sister ships will introduce a brand-new venue to the fleet, the Aqua and Luna Game Zone, along with thoughtfully redesigned spaces and bringing back many more of our best-in-class offerings, beloved by our guests and inspired by their feedback.

“We look forward to our guests enjoying more of what they love on board and creating unforgettable memories aboard Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna.”