First Piece of Steel Cut for New Class of Cruise Ships

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the finest ultra-luxury cruise lines, celebrated the first piece of steel being cut on a new class of cruise ships.

Seven Seas Prestige is promising to transcend luxury when the vessel debuts in 2026. It will be the first of two Prestige class ships from Regent and the cruise line’s first new class in a decade.

The cruise ship is being built by Fincantieri, the legendary Italian shipbuilder. The ship will be 77,000 gross tons in size but only carry 850 guests. It will have one of the highest guest to space ratios in the industry.

Along with Andrea DeMarco, President, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the steel cutting ceremony was attended by:

Harry Sommer, President & Chief Executive Officer, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

Patrik Dahlgren, Executive Vice President Vessel Operations, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

Francesco Semeraro, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations, Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Alberico Trivellone, Senior Vice President, Newbuild and Refurbishment, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Seven Seas Prestige represents a new era for Regent Seven Seas Cruises as we once again elevate standards in ultra luxury, all-inclusive vacations. We are delighted to continue our long-established relationship with Fincantieri, a storied name in shipbuilding. This talented team will deliver a ship that transcends luxury, exuding elegance and refinement, while radiating sophistication in every way, from bow to stern.”

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division, added:

“We are proud to partner with Regent Seven Seas Cruises on what will be a revolutionary ship for the ultra-luxury cruise industry. With our long history of building first-class vessels and Regent’s heritage in delivering unrivaled luxury travel experiences, we are excited to begin work on Seven Seas Prestige.”