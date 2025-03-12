shore excursions
Royal Caribbean Adds New Itinerary They’ve Never Offered Before

Royal Caribbean has announced new cruises in Asia in 2026-2027 that include new itineraries they’ve never offered before.

Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas
Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas. Photo: Cruise Fever

Royal Caribbean’s latest deployment announcement includes cruises from Hong Kong and Shanghai that range from two- to nine-nights in length.

The sailings will visit some of the most popular destinations in Asia including Tokyo, Osaka, Mount Fuji, Okinawa, Nagoya and Hakodate in Japan; Busan and Jeju in South Korea; Da Nang and Hue in Vietnam; and more.

The cruise line will offer their first ever eight-night cruise to Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji and Nagoya.

Shorter cruises will offer visits to Busan, known for its hot springs, and Okinawa, dubbed the Hawaii of the East.

The variety of cruises stretch further across Asia, offering more ways to explore South Korea and Vietnam with both new and popular returning options.

The 2026-2027 season will also feature special holiday cruises, including Christmas and Thanksgiving getaways packed with themed entertainment, seasonal cuisine and unique holiday festivities.

In addition, Royal Caribbean is expanding their presence in Hong Kong with cruises that start in November 2026. The sailings range from new cruises to nowhere to voyages that visit Ishigaki and Okinawa, Japan.

Royal Caribbean cruise ship in Singapore
The pool deck on Spectrum of the Seas while visiting Singapore. Photo: Cruise Fever.

Benjamin Bouldin, President, Royal Caribbean International China, gave the following statement:

“This is one of our most exciting lineups yet, with incredible new destinations and longer, more immersive itineraries. From vibrant cityscapes to breathtaking coastal escapes, these new adventures are designed for travelers looking to experience the best of Asia in a whole new way.”

Cruises will take place on Spectrum of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that was built specifically to sail in Asia.

The Quantum-ultra class ship features the North Star, Two70, SeaPlex, FlowRider and Ripcord by iFly.

