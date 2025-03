7 Cruise Ships Sailing from San Diego This Year and Beyond

San Diego’s cruise industry is ready to make waves again, and the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 seasons are looking like a full-on comeback with at least seven ships offering regular sailings.

After some quieter years, the Port of San Diego is gearing up for a surge in sailings, with big names like Royal Caribbean and Holland America leading the charge.

Royal Caribbean is even giving a ship a homeport in San Diego for the first time in ages. Holland America Line is also a big part of the story with regular offerings on three ships from the port and some epic sailings as well, like a 35-day South Pacific odyssey and a variety of Panama Canal crossings.

So, what’s on deck? Here’s the lowdown on the cruise ships sailing out of San Diego over the next couple years

1. Koningsdam: Holland America’s Frequent Mexican Riviera and Pacific Explorer

Holland America Line’s Koningsdam is a regular in San Diego, offering trips to Mexico and the South Pacific. This ship provides a mix of short and long voyages.

Sail Dates: Primarily late 2026 to early 2027 for Mexican Riviera cruises, with select Hawaii/North America voyages in late 2025 and early 2027.

Primarily late 2026 to early 2027 for Mexican Riviera cruises, with select Hawaii/North America voyages in late 2025 and early 2027. Key Itineraries: 4-Day West Coast: Visits Santa Barbara, Catalina Island, and Ensenada, Mexico. 7-Day Mexican Riviera: Calls at Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, and Loreto, Mexico. 14-Day Mexican Riviera: Roundtrip from San Diego, visiting Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Loreto, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazatlan. 35-Day South Pacific (February 13, 2027): Includes Kona, Maui, Honolulu, Kauai, Tabuaeran, Raiatea, Tahiti, Moorea, Fakarava, and Nuku Hiva.



2. Nieuw Amsterdam: Diverse Itineraries from San Diego

Holland America’s Nieuw Amsterdam offers a variety of cruises from San Diego, ranging from short Mexican Riviera trips to extended Pacific voyages.

Sail Dates: Late 2025 through early 2026 for Mexican Riviera/Pacific voyages, returning late 2026 and April 2027.

Late 2025 through early 2026 for Mexican Riviera/Pacific voyages, returning late 2026 and April 2027. Key Itineraries: 7-Day Mexican Riviera: Visits Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, and Cabo San Lucas. 14-Day Pacific Coast/Mexican Riviera: Includes Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, and a two-day stop in San Francisco and Santa Barbara. 17-18 Day Hawaii: Hawaiian island hopping. 20-24 Day North America: Includes travel to or from Vancouver. 35-Day South Pacific (February 14, 2026): Includes Maui, Hilo, Honolulu, Kauai, Kona, Tabuaeran, Raiatea, Tahiti, Moorea, Fakarava, and Nuku Hiva.



3. Zaandam: Long Voyages to the South Pacific

Holland America Line’s Zaandam specializes in long cruises, focusing on the South Pacific.

Sail Dates: Late 2025 through 2026 for South Pacific voyages, with Mexican Riviera cruises in April 2025/2026, and the Grand Australia/New Zealand voyage in early 2026.

Late 2025 through 2026 for South Pacific voyages, with Mexican Riviera cruises in April 2025/2026, and the Grand Australia/New Zealand voyage in early 2026. Key Itineraries: 35-Day South Pacific: Visits Kauai, Honolulu, Kona, Maui, Tabuaeran, Rangiroa, Huahine, Bora Bora, Raiatea, Tahiti, Moorea, Fakarava, and Nuku Hiva. 51-Day South Pacific: Includes Kona, Kauai, Honolulu, Maui, Hilo, Tabuaeran, Pago Pago, Apia, Suva, Lautoka, Dravuni Island, Savusavu, Nuku’alofa, Vava’u, Rarotonga, Bora Bora, Raiatea, Moorea, Huahine, Tahiti, Rangiroa, Fakarava, and Nuku Hiva. 93-Day Grand Australia & New Zealand (January 4, 2026): Includes Honolulu, Kona, Maui, Pago Pago, Apia, Savusavu, Suva, Lautoka, Lifou, Noumea, Vila, Guadalcanal, Rabaul, Alotau, Kiriwina Island, Kawanasausau Strait & Milne Bay, Cairns, Great Barrier Reef, Darwin, Broome, Exmouth, Perth, Albany, Adelaide, Penneshaw, Melbourne, Hobart, Port Arthur, Sydney, Milford Sound, Dunedin, Timaru, Wellington, Tauranga, Auckland, Bay of Islands, Nuku’alofa, Tahiti, Moorea, Raiatea, Bora Bora, Fakarava, and Nuku Hiva.



4. Serenade of the Seas: Coastal and Mexican Riviera Cruises

Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas starts sailing from San Diego in early 2027, offering short coastal trips and longer Mexican Riviera cruises.

Sail Dates: Late 2026 through April 2027, mainly 7-day Mexican Riviera cruises with some West Coast trips.

Late 2026 through April 2027, mainly 7-day Mexican Riviera cruises with some West Coast trips. Key Itineraries: 3- and 4-Day Quick Trips : Sailings to Ensenada and Catalina Island with the shorter 3-day sailings just visiting Ensenada. 7-Day Mexican Riviera: Includes Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, and Mazatlan, Mexico.



5. Disney Wonder: Family-Friendly West Coast and Riviera Trips

Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wonder offers family cruises from San Diego, with short and longer trips to the West Coast and Mexico.

Sail Dates: Spring 2025 and 2026 for West Coast and Mexican Riviera cruises.

Spring 2025 and 2026 for West Coast and Mexican Riviera cruises. Key Itineraries: 3- and 4-Day Coastal: Visits Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico. 7-Day Mexican Riviera: Includes Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.



6. Norwegian Jade: Mexican Riviera Sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Jade is offering a number of sailings to residence of San Diego with 21 cruises currently on the schedule. From October 2025 through April 2026, the ship offers a variety of itineraries, primarily focusing on 7-day sailings.

Sail Dates: October 2025 through April 2026, primarily 7-day Mexican Riviera cruises with some longer voyages.

October 2025 through April 2026, primarily 7-day Mexican Riviera cruises with some longer voyages. Key Itineraries: 7-Day Mexican Riviera : Voyages exploring various ports along the Mexican Riviera. Varied Itineraries: While there is an 8-day sailing in October 2025, Norwegian Jade also offers a 15-day one-way Panama Canal sailing from San Diego to Miami on February 12, 2026.



7. Norwegian Star: Winter Getaways from San Diego

Norwegian Star also offers a dedicated season of Mexican Riviera cruises from San Diego, primarily during the winter months. The ship provides a consistent schedule of 7-day voyages.

Sail Dates: Mid-December 2026 through March 2027, with weekly 7-day Mexican Riviera cruises.

Mid-December 2026 through March 2027, with weekly 7-day Mexican Riviera cruises. Key Itineraries: 7-Day Mexican Riviera : Cruises focusing on ports along the Mexican Riviera. Holiday Cruises : Includes special holiday sailings in late December. Panama Canal Voyage : Features a 15-day sailing from San Diego to Miami on April 3, 2027.



Beyond the Regulars: Other Ships Sailing from San Diego

While these ships are frequent visitors, San Diego’s port also hosts a range of other cruise lines and vessels. Oceania Cruises’ Oceania Insignia will cruise on epic journeys to the South West Pacific, while Princess Cruises’ Island Princess also features Mexican Riviera voyages.

Also, many ships utilize San Diego’s cruise port as a starting or ending point for Panama Canal transits, trans-Pacific voyages, and sailings to Tahiti with Silversea’s Silver Shadow.