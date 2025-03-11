7 Updates Carnival Cruise Line Will Announce Next Month

Carnival Cruise Line is currently the second largest cruise line in the world with 27 ships in service. They will soon be adding two more cruise ships when they are moved over from a sister cruise line.

This will give Carnival 29 cruise ships in their fleet, the most they have ever had. What lies in store for Carnival after these news ships are added?

Next month in Miami, Carnival Cruise Line will host a special event for media and give seven updates about the future of the cruise line.

Here is a look at the different updates Carnival will announce that range from a new guest rewards program to their new mega ships that will debut in 2029.

4th Excel Class Ship

Carnival Cruise Line currently has three Excel class ships in their fleet, their current largest ships. They have two more on order that are scheduled to enter service in 2027 and 2028.

The 4th and currently unnamed Excel ship will soon open for bookings. So far, Carnival hasn’t given many details about this new ship but that will change in April. The cruise line said that they will give more details on the vessel.

New Mega Ships

Last year, Carnival placed an order for their largest ships yet, three 230,000 gross ton cruise ships. They will be similar in size to Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class.

The ships scheduled are to debut in 2029, 2031 and 2033. What do we know about these ships? That’s pretty much it.

However, Carnival said that they will talk more about these mega ships at the event in Miami.

Onboard Enhancements

Carnival Cruise Line continues to improve the offerings onboard their cruise ships and they said that new product and onboard enhancements are coming across their fleet.

Exclusive Destinations

Carnival Cruise Line is currently in the middle of major construction port projects in The Bahamas. This includes a new pier and port area at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay and a completely new port being built on Grand Bahama Island called Celebration Cay.

Carnival said that they will announce “other exclusive destination plans” in Miami that are coming soon. What are they? We have no idea but we can’t wait to find out and share the news with you.

New Rewards Program

It’s no secret that Carnival Cruise Line’s rewards program isn’t that great compared to competitor cruise lines. However, that should change as they will be giving a preview of their new guest rewards program.

Deployment Plans

Carnival Cruise Line currently sails from more U.S. ports that any other cruise line. Carnival said that they are adding even more variety to itineraries and they will announce these new deployment plans in Miami.

Australia

Carnival Corporation is in the middle of dissolving their P&O Cruises Australia brand and two ships are being converted over to Carnival Fun Ships. They will be renamed Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter.

With this expansion, Carnival Cruise Line is now the leading cruise operator in Australia. The cruise line said that they will give more details on this expansion next month.

Cruise Fever will be attending the event in Miami and we will publish all updates Carnival Cruise Line announces that day.