6 Most Anticipated Experiences Coming to New Cruise Ship, MSC World America

In just over a month, the world’s newest mega cruise ship, MSC World America, will sail from Miami, Florida for the first time.

MSC World America was featured in a Super Bowl ad with Orlando Bloom and Drew Barrymore. Barrymore will serve as the ship’s godmother when the vessel is christened in Miami days before the maiden voyage.

Orlando Bloom has praised the cruise ship’s dynamic blend of European style and American comfort. Here is a look at his six most anticipated experiences that will be featured on MSC World America.

Cliffhanger

Cliffhanger is promising to be the ultimate cruise ship thrill ride. Up to four cruisers at a time will swing on the top deck of the ship, 160 feet above the ocean.

It will be the only over-water slide ride at sea and will be a part of the Family Aventura district.

The Harbour

This outdoor destination is designed for kids and families. It will have an aquapark, 11-story slide, ropes course, shaded family rest area, and a thematic playground.

It will also have a fast-casual dining spot that will have food and drinks.

“Dirty Dancing in Concert”

MSC World America will have the first ever “Dirty Dancing in Concert” at sea. This hour and a half concert experience will bring the popular movie to life.

It will have a live band, dancers and singers belting out the film’s classic songs. The show will conclude with guests singing and dancing in the aisles followed by an afterparty that will go late into the night.

Eataly at Sea

MSC Cruises is bringing back Eataly on MSC World America. It will have many of the restaurant’s most loved dishes as well as options that will be exclusive to the cruise ship.

Guests can enjoy an unparalleled ingredient selection carefully sourced from Italian suppliers, with freshly made pasta crafted on-site. The open kitchen will allow for guests to see the production process.

LEGO Experiences

There will be three LEGO experiences on MSC World America. The ship will have the first LEGO parade at sea that starts in the Family Aventura district and ends in the World Promenade.

The LEGO Family Zone will be a brand new area where children and parents can play together.

The LEGO Game Show is a family team challenge in the Luna Park Arena that will have timed challenges, colorful brinks and unexpected twists.

View Prices on Cruises on MSC World America

Bar and Lounge Concepts

A multi-purpose adults-only venue called The Loft will have dueling pianos, comedy shows, karaoke and other entertainment.

The All-Star Sports Bar will allow guests to watch games, play interactive darts, digital shuffleboard and foosball. It will also have a large terrace with ocean views.

Orlando Bloom gave the following statement about this new cruise ship:

“MSC World America has something for everyone, whether you are into thrilling rides, world-class dining, or immersive entertainment. It’s an incredible way to travel, and it makes it easy and accessible for people to explore new places and create unforgettable memories.

“I’ve always thought the best kind of holiday combines adventure, discovery, and comfort, which is exactly what you get with MSC World America. Imagine soaring over the ocean on the Cliffhanger swing ride, dining at the only Eataly restaurant at sea, or enjoying ‘Dirty Dancing in Concert.’ Every moment is unforgettable.”

MSC World America will sail its maiden voyage on April 12, 2025, a week-long cruise to the Caribbean from Miami.

The ship will sail year-round from Miami offering seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. All cruises will also visit the cruise line’s popular private island in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.