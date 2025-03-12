Cruise Line Announces Epic 6 Month Cruise That Will Visit 100 Ports

Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, has announced an epic six month that will visit 100 ports in 46 countries on six continents in 2027.

This Around the World cruise will take place on Oceania Vista with bookings opening today. The cruise ship will depart from Miami, Florida on January 6, 2027 and visit more than 150 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Prices start at $76,199 per person and include the following amenities:

Choice of unlimited drinks or a generous shore excursion credit

Unlimited Starlink WiFi

All gratuities

All specialty dining

Free visa package

Free luggage delivery

Exclusive shoreside events

Guests will transit the Panama Canal, island-hop through the Pacific from Hawaii to Fiji and sail along Australia’s stunning coastline.

Oceania Vista will spend two months in Asia where guests will be able to visit Thailand’s golden temples, Hong Kong’s vibrant markets, and Japan’s cherry blossoms.

After exploring the modern cities of the Arabian Peninsula, the cruise ship will sail the Mediterranean from Greece and Italy to the Iberian Peninsula and beyond to France before concluding her global trek in London.

There are also two extra options that can make the cruise even longer or a shorter option. The Epic Global Adventure starts in New York and ends in Miami 244 days later. The shorter option is a 127-day cruise from Miami to Doha.

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer, Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement about this new cruise:

“Our Around the World cruise is an incredible way to explore the world in style, elegance, and comfort, and we’re thrilled to offer this immersive journey in 2027 aboard Vista.

“Spanning six months at sea, this extraordinary voyage offers the rare opportunity to circumnavigate the globe while seamlessly connecting diverse continents, rich cultures, and authentic cuisines, creating an unforgettable experience for our guests.”

Oceania Vista is a 1,200 passenger cruise ship that offers the most spacious standard staterooms at sea at 291 square feet.

There is one chef for every 10 guests with half the crew dedicated to culinary experiences. The ship has 11 dining venues.

Oceania Vista also has one of the best crew-to-guest ratios at two crew members to every three guests.