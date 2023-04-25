Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale on 9 Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean has launched a two day sale on cruises on nine of their cruise ships that starts today and ends tomorrow.



This two day “Going, Going, Gone!” sale from Royal Caribbean is good on last minute cruises on nine of their cruise ships. Destinations included in this sale are the Greek Isles, Bahamas, Iceland, Bermuda, and Alaska.

Week long cruises to the Greek Isles start at just $849 per person and seven night cruises to Alaska start at $559 per person. View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Going, Going, Gone is valid for new individual bookings only. Offer is not combinable with any promotional offers or discounts with the exception of Shareholder Benefits, Crown & Anchor benefits and NextCruise Onboard Booking Bonus.

Royal Caribbean cruise ships that are included in these last minute cruise deals are Brilliance of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, and Vision of the Seas.

Offer ends at 11:59pm ET on April 26, 2023.

A complete list of the cruises that are included in this sale can be found here.

For complete terms and details of this two day sale from Royal Caribbean, contact your local travel agent or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.