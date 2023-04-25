New Carnival Cruise Ship Will Have Two Brand New Zones

59 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line’s next new cruise ship, Carnival Jubilee, will have two brand new zones when the vessel debuts later this year.



The new zones, Currents and The Shores, will be in addition to four zones that are found on the other two of Carnival’s Excel class cruise ships.

Currents will be located on Deck 6 and Deck 7 and is promising to be an awe-inspiring, immersive and transformative space that takes guests below the waves with a playful vibe featuring innovative technology, new and exciting bar and dining venues and live music.

The portals to the sea comprise six huge LED windows which, along with a massive wave-shaped LED ceiling, theatrical show lighting and captivating sound design will create a variety of immersive environments for guests to enjoy as they try new, unique cocktails and flavorful dishes.

Back by popular demand, Emeril’s Bistro 717 will be located in Currents.

Emeril’s Bistro 717 will serve a rich breakfast with dishes such as shrimp and grits, poached eggs and fixings and sweet beignets.

Guests can also enjoy lunch and dinner with seafood creations such as creole boiled shrimp, fresh oysters, stone crab (seasonally) and lobster, as well as authentic Louisiana cuisine featuring Emeril’s signature jambalaya, New Orleans-style barbeque shrimp and duck and sausage gumbo.

The Golden Mermaid will have cocktails inspired by precious gemstones and metals are made with edible glitter, as well as drinks presented in pretty glassware and adorned with graceful garnishes for an elevated experience.

The live band on stage will provide a lively backdrop to fun conversation and the comfortable lounge seating is the perfect place to relax with an elegant drink before or after dinner.

On Deck 8, The Shores is the place where the ocean meets land, a zone that’s inspired by the ways people enjoy the seaside including piers, boardwalks and beaches. An impressive three-deck-high fish school art installation rises from Deck 6 all the way to Deck 8 to bring guests up from the Currents below to the surface.

Guests will stroll along the boardwalk alongside colorful and playful designs, including a fun Ferris wheel- inspired ceiling feature, and casual seating areas, both inside and outside. Guests can enjoy a fresh hot pizza at Coastal Slice or try a tasty sandwich or hot dog at Beach Buns.

Marina Bar features fun nautical designs and comfortable lounge seating for enjoying coffee and cocktails inside by the boardwalk or outside by the sea. Rudi’s Seagrill and Cucina del Capitano return with indoor and al fresco seating.

Carnival Jubilee is scheduled to debut later this year and offer cruises to the Caribbean from Galveston, Texas. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Jubilee

The cruise ship will feature BOLT, the ultimate cruise ship roller coaster as well as the popular zones Grand Central, The Ultimate Playground, Summer Landing, and of course Lido.

Carnival Jubilee is the third and final Excel class ship from Carnival Cruise Line.