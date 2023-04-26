Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsViking CruisesViking Adds 17th New Cruise Ship Since 2020

Viking Adds 17th New Cruise Ship Since 2020

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Viking Cruises
80 Shares
Share80
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Viking announced this morning that they have taken delivery of the newest ocean cruise ship in their fleet, Viking Saturn.  It is the 17th new ship that the cruise line has added since 2020.

Viking today announced it has taken delivery of the company’s newest ocean ship, the Viking Saturn. The delivery ceremony took place this morning when the ship was presented at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy. For more information, visit www.viking.com.

The delivery ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy. The cruise ship will be officially christened and named during a ceremony in New York City on June 6, 2023. Ann Ziff, the esteemed philanthropist and Chairman of the Metropolitan Opera, will serve as the ship’s godmother.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“We are very proud to welcome the newest sister ship to our award-winning ocean fleet,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We are also grateful that Ann Ziff has honored us by serving as godmother of the Viking Saturn. Having traveled with us for years, Ann is a loyal Viking guest, and she shares our commitment to the arts and cultural enrichment. Her contributions to the Metropolitan Opera, one of our longtime cultural partners, as well as many other important causes are truly impressive.”

“I am delighted to serve as godmother of the Viking Saturn,” said Ann Ziff. “For those who are curious about the world, there is no better way to explore and immerse yourself than from the comfort of a Viking ship.”

Sponsored Links

Viking Saturn is a 47,800 gross ton cruise ship and is identical to her sister ships.  The vessel can carry 930 guests in 415 staterooms, all of which have a balcony.

The delivery of Viking Saturn comes as Viking continues celebrating its 25th anniversary. In January 2023, the company had its most successful single month of bookings following recent years of strong growth.

Since 2020, Viking has welcomed 17 new cruise ships to its fleet—including eight new Viking Longships on the rivers of Europe; new purpose-built vessels on the Mekong, Nile and Mississippi rivers; four new, identical ocean ships; and two Polar Class expedition vessels.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsViking CruisesViking Adds 17th New Cruise Ship Since 2020
Previous article
New Carnival Cruise Ship Will Have Two Brand New Zones

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,307FollowersFollow
8,790FollowersFollow
61,700SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

80 Shares
Share80
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share