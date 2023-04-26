Viking Adds 17th New Cruise Ship Since 2020

80 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Viking announced this morning that they have taken delivery of the newest ocean cruise ship in their fleet, Viking Saturn. It is the 17th new ship that the cruise line has added since 2020.

The delivery ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy. The cruise ship will be officially christened and named during a ceremony in New York City on June 6, 2023. Ann Ziff, the esteemed philanthropist and Chairman of the Metropolitan Opera, will serve as the ship’s godmother.

“We are very proud to welcome the newest sister ship to our award-winning ocean fleet,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We are also grateful that Ann Ziff has honored us by serving as godmother of the Viking Saturn. Having traveled with us for years, Ann is a loyal Viking guest, and she shares our commitment to the arts and cultural enrichment. Her contributions to the Metropolitan Opera, one of our longtime cultural partners, as well as many other important causes are truly impressive.”

“I am delighted to serve as godmother of the Viking Saturn,” said Ann Ziff. “For those who are curious about the world, there is no better way to explore and immerse yourself than from the comfort of a Viking ship.”

Viking Saturn is a 47,800 gross ton cruise ship and is identical to her sister ships. The vessel can carry 930 guests in 415 staterooms, all of which have a balcony.

The delivery of Viking Saturn comes as Viking continues celebrating its 25th anniversary. In January 2023, the company had its most successful single month of bookings following recent years of strong growth.

Since 2020, Viking has welcomed 17 new cruise ships to its fleet—including eight new Viking Longships on the rivers of Europe; new purpose-built vessels on the Mekong, Nile and Mississippi rivers; four new, identical ocean ships; and two Polar Class expedition vessels.