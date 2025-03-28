Regent Seven Seas Cruises Celebrates Keel Laying for New Class of Ships

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s finest ultra-luxury cruise lines, celebrated the keel laying for the first of a brand new class of ships that will debut in 2026.

The laying of the keel for Seven Seas Prestige marks the official start of construction for the new luxury cruise ship. The ship will be 77,000 gross tons in size but carry only 850 guests, one of the highest passenger-to-space ratios in the industry.

Seven Seas Prestige will debut in 2026 with beautifully appointed suites, and lavish, thoughtfully designed restaurants, bars and lounges, and public areas.

The ship will also introduce brand new accommodation categories – including a reimagination of the palatial Regent Suite, plus new dining experiences.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises said the ship will redefine luxury travel and it will be the cruise line’s first new ship class in 10 years.

Seven Seas Prestige is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Seven Seas Prestige represents our continued legacy of elevating the standard of ultra-luxury travel and we are proud to cement our place as leaders in the industry with this exciting milestone.

“Expertise, passion, and dedication to perfection are shared values between Regent and Fincantieri, and there is no one better placed to bring Seven Seas Prestige to life as we usher in a new age of excellence for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.”

The following will be included on all cruises taken on Seven Seas Prestige:

Unlimited shore excursions in every port

All dining and specialty restaurants

Fine wines and spirits

Starlink WiFi

Valet laundry service

Gratuities