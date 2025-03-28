shore excursions
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Celebrates Keel Laying for New Class of Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s finest ultra-luxury cruise lines, celebrated the keel laying for the first of a brand new class of ships that will debut in 2026.

Seven Seas Prestige keel laying
Image was provided by Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

The laying of the keel for Seven Seas Prestige marks the official start of construction for the new luxury cruise ship. The ship will be 77,000 gross tons in size but carry only 850 guests, one of the highest passenger-to-space ratios in the industry.

Seven Seas Prestige will debut in 2026 with beautifully appointed suites, and lavish, thoughtfully designed restaurants, bars and lounges, and public areas.

The ship will also introduce brand new accommodation categories – including a reimagination of the palatial Regent Suite, plus new dining experiences.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises said the ship will redefine luxury travel and it will be the cruise line’s first new ship class in 10 years.

Seven Seas Prestige is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

Coin ceremony
In keeping with maritime tradition, three specially selected coins were welded onto the keel of the ship. Photo Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Seven Seas Prestige represents our continued legacy of elevating the standard of ultra-luxury travel and we are proud to cement our place as leaders in the industry with this exciting milestone.

“Expertise, passion, and dedication to perfection are shared values between Regent and Fincantieri, and there is no one better placed to bring Seven Seas Prestige to life as we usher in a new age of excellence for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.”

The following will be included on all cruises taken on Seven Seas Prestige:

  • Unlimited shore excursions in every port
  • All dining and specialty restaurants
  • Fine wines and spirits
  • Starlink WiFi
  • Valet laundry service
  • Gratuities
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
