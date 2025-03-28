5 Months of Galveston Cruises Canceled; Ship Moving Out

Galveston cruise goers will have one less ship to pick from out of the Texas port, after the announcement that a 3,560-passenger ship is moving out.

Princess Cruises has canceled a full season of sailings on Majestic Princess out of Galveston, Texas. The decision to reposition the ship will impact all cruises planned between November 2026 and March 2027.

The cruise line announced the change as part of a shift in its “global fleet deployment strategy,” meaning we still don’t know if another ship from the Princess fleet will be taking Majestic’s place.

In a letter to passengers, Princess Cruises said the following:

“We’ve made the tough call to cancel all Majestic Princess sailings from Galveston scheduled between November 2026 and March 2027. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and thank our guests for their understanding as we adjust our worldwide plans.”

Cruise passengers with canceled sailings will get full refunds and can rebook on other cruises, including options from Galveston.

Princess is also helping guests find new trips to replace the canceled ones. Even though the impacted sailings are well over a year out, many cruisers like to book up to two years in advance.

While repricing allows a booked passenger to rebook if a better price is found, booking this far in advance also means things like a ship repositioning can happen.

Majestic Princess, built in 2017 for the Chinese market, started sailing out of Galveston shortly after the cruise industry restarted.

The cancelation announcement for the ship comes just two years after Princess added to its Texas offerings Regal Princess.

As it stands now, after Regal Princess finishes her last scheduled trip in March 2026, Princess will have no ships based in Galveston. This, of course, can change with a coming announcement.

The cruise line hasn’t shared details about where Majestic Princess will go next, but they promise “exceptional vacation experiences” are still ahead. Meanwhile, Galveston’s port remains busy with other major cruise lines like Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Disney, and Carnival still sailing from there.

Majestic Princess is currently sailing in the Mediterranean on a 10-day cruise out of Rome (Civitavecchia). After several longer itineraries in Europe the ship will take a transatlantic cruise from Southampton to Boston in August of this year.

In November, the ship is scheduled to offer sailings out of Port Everglades, cruising on 6-, 8-, and 14-day trips to the Caribbean and ABC Islands.

Cruise Fever reached out to Princess Cruises about the canceled cruises and received the following statement:

“Princess Cruises has made the difficult decision to cancel all sailings aboard Majestic Princess from Galveston scheduled between November 2026 and March 2027 as part of our broader global fleet deployment strategy. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause our guests and appreciate their understanding as we work to enhance our global cruise offerings.

“All affected guests have been provided a full refund, and we are actively assisting them with alternative cruise options, including other sailings from Galveston and a variety of Caribbean itineraries. We remain committed to delivering exceptional vacation experiences and look forward to welcoming guests aboard Majestic Princess in its soon-to-be-announced deployment.

“The Regal Princess will operate all its scheduled voyages from Galveston through and including the cruise departing Galveston on March 15, 2026.”