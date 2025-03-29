Celestyal Cruises Updates Itineraries With More New Ports

Celestyal Cruises has updated their repositioning cruises in 2025-2026 and these four sailings will not only visit five new ports, but will also mark the cruise line’s return to Egypt.

Celestyal Cruises will offer repositioning cruises on their two ships to the Arabian Gulf this fall and then back to the Mediterranean in the spring of 2026.

The cruises will visit two new countries for Celestyal, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, and five new ports. The new ports are:

Aqaba in Jordan

Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

Muscat in Oman

Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt

Ain Sukhna in Egypt

The four 14-night cruises will also be available to book in segments that can be as short as four days.

Celestyal Journey will depart from Athens on November 22, 2025 and arrive in Abu Dhabi on December 6, 2025. The sailing will visit Port Said, Sharm El Shiekh, Aqaba, Jeddah, Muscat and Dubai. The ship will arrive in Abu Dhabi in time for the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Celestyal Discovery will depart from Athens on November 28, 2025 and sail the sail itinerary as Journey, with an additional port of call at Kusadasi, Turkey.

In March of 2026, both ships will sail similar repositioning cruises back to Athens, Greece.

Prices start at $339 per person on a four-night cruise, and $1,029 per person on a 14-night voyage including meals, soft drinks, WiFi, port fees and gratuities. Junior Dream Suites start at $2,599 per person on each 14-night cruise).

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal, gave the following statement about these four cruises:

“Last year, we committed to offering our guests even more destinations. Whether they are returning travelers or new to cruising, we welcome everyone with the warm hospitality that is at the heart of our heritage.

“Our tenth anniversary year will be bigger than ever, beginning with extensive renovations across our fleet and an expanded program featuring two new countries, five new ports of call, and a long-awaited return to Egypt.

“2024 was a record-breaking year for Celestyal, with our highest-ever bookings. We know this success is thanks to the incredible support of our guests, regional partners, travel agents and staff. As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering unmissable experiences for our guests.”