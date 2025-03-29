Passengers Receive Letter Stating Cruise Will End In a Different Port

When passengers boarded Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Norwegian Aqua, yesterday, they received a letter stating that the cruise will end in a different port than originally scheduled.

In the letter to guests, NCL said that due to weather concerns, the current cruise on Norwegian Aqua will now end in New York City instead of Boston. The sailing was a seven-night Transatlantic cruise from Southampton, England.

The cruise will also be extended a few extra days and will now end on April 7 instead of April 4.

The letter stated:

“While we always strive to maintain our original schedule, the safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority. Due to severe weather conditions, we will be altering our scheduled cruise, delaying our arrival to the U.S. As a result, Norwegian Aqua will now arrive in New York City on April 7, 2025, at 3:00AM local time, instead of Boston as originally planned.

“Due to these uncontrollable weather conditions expected along the route to Boston, which carry of high degree of uncertainty with no improvement expected, we must adjust our course to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for everyone on board.

“As a result, we will be taking an alternate, more southerly route to ensure a safe crossing. While this adjustment will delay our arrival, it will also provide a smoother sailing experience and offer additional time to enjoy all that our brand-new ship has to offer.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this unavoidable change many cause and appreciate your understanding and flexibility.”

Norwegian Cruise Line is giving guests a $300 reimbursement credit for any flight changes that need to be made. Guests who booked their flights directly with the cruise line will have their flights automatically rescheduled.

Norwegian Cruise Line had planned to do a three-day event from April 4-6 on the new ship for travel agents and media when Norwegian Aqua arrived in Boston. That event will no longer take place.

NCL does not have another revenue sailing scheduled for the ship until April 16, a five-night cruise from Miami to The Bahamas.

But first, the cruise ship will be officially named and christened by Emmy Award-winning actor, Eric Stonestreet. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Miami on April 13.