shore excursions
Cruise NewsPassengers Receive Letter Stating Cruise Will End In a Different Port

Passengers Receive Letter Stating Cruise Will End In a Different Port

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line

When passengers boarded Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Norwegian Aqua, yesterday, they received a letter stating that the cruise will end in a different port than originally scheduled.

Norwegian Aqua cruise ship

In the letter to guests, NCL said that due to weather concerns, the current cruise on Norwegian Aqua will now end in New York City instead of Boston. The sailing was a seven-night Transatlantic cruise from Southampton, England.

The cruise will also be extended a few extra days and will now end on April 7 instead of April 4.

The letter stated:

“While we always strive to maintain our original schedule, the safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority. Due to severe weather conditions, we will be altering our scheduled cruise, delaying our arrival to the U.S. As a result, Norwegian Aqua will now arrive in New York City on April 7, 2025, at 3:00AM local time, instead of Boston as originally planned.

“Due to these uncontrollable weather conditions expected along the route to Boston, which carry of high degree of uncertainty with no improvement expected, we must adjust our course to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for everyone on board.

“As a result, we will be taking an alternate, more southerly route to ensure a safe crossing. While this adjustment will delay our arrival, it will also provide a smoother sailing experience and offer additional time to enjoy all that our brand-new ship has to offer.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this unavoidable change many cause and appreciate your understanding and flexibility.”

Norwegian Cruise Line is giving guests a $300 reimbursement credit for any flight changes that need to be made. Guests who booked their flights directly with the cruise line will have their flights automatically rescheduled.

Norwegian Cruise Line had planned to do a three-day event from April 4-6 on the new ship for travel agents and media when Norwegian Aqua arrived in Boston. That event will no longer take place.

NCL does not have another revenue sailing scheduled for the ship until April 16, a five-night cruise from Miami to The Bahamas.

But first, the cruise ship will be officially named and christened by Emmy Award-winning actor, Eric Stonestreet. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Miami on April 13.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsPassengers Receive Letter Stating Cruise Will End In a Different Port
Previous article
Celestyal Cruises Updates Itineraries With More New Ports

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved