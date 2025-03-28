Carnival Cruise Line Expanding Live Entertainment Program

Due to popular demand, Carnival Cruise Line has announced an expansion of their “Carnival Live Spotlight Series” entertainment program that is available on select cruises.

The cruise line’s Carnival Live Spotlight Series gives guests live performances by standout singers. Many of them have been featured on popular reality competition TV shows including The Voice.

Carnival Live adds an extra element of live entertainment to the Carnival Funship experience on select cruises.

Across Carnival’s fleet of ships, hundreds of entertainers deliver a wide range of award-winning performances and experiences for guests, with 30 production shows, live music, nightly comedy shows, game shows and other events and activities taking place every day of the year.

Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment at Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement about Carnival’s expansion of this program:

“We’re building on the success of the program thanks to positive guest feedback since its launch last year. The best way to exceed our guests’ expectations is to deliver something unexpected, and our Carnival Live Spotlight Series performances do just that. Each one is a great value-add to our industry-leading entertainment.”

So which Carnival cruises feature Carnival Live Spotlight Series? Cruise Fever reached out to Carnival Cruise Line and they told us that there’s no published schedule. The performances are mean to be unexpected and a surprise to guests after they board the ship.