Princess Cruises Will Offer 180 Sailings to Alaska in 2026

By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises will offer their largest Alaska season ever in 2026 that includes 180 departures and sailings on their newest ship, Star Princess.

Majestic Princess visiting Glacier Bay. Photo: Cruise Fever

Princess Cruises will visit 19 different destinations in Alaska in 2026 and this year will be the first time that a Sphere class ship has visited the 49th State.

In addition to cruises, Princess also offers cruisetours that combine an immersive land visit to Denali National Park with a sailing to Alaska.

The 2026 season includes more than 20 cruisetour options, highlighted by the 15-night National Parks Expedition Tour.

This journey visits five iconic parks – Glacier Bay National Park, Denali National Park, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, Kenai Fjords National Park, and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park (Skagway).

The 15 nights include a seven-day cruise, scenic rail travel, and eight nights ashore, including stays at four Princess-owned wilderness lodges.

Discovery Princess ship
Discovery Princess in Ketchikan, Alaska. Photo: Cruise Fever

Since 2026 is America’s 250th anniversary, Princess Cruises will offer special onboard retail offerings on their cruises to Alaska. They include a limited-edition exclusive Pendleton blanket inspired by the iconic landscape of Glacier Bay National Park and a “Celebrating America 250 by Princess” collector pin.

The cruise line recently rolled out their “Princess Signature Sale” that offers extra savings on select cruises to Alaska. It includes the following:

  • Up to $600 in instant savings
  • $99 cruise deposits
  • 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin cruise for free
  • Sale ends on March 17, 2026
  • View Best Prices on Princess

Marie Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Princess Cruises, gave the following statement:

“As America approaches its 250th anniversary, it feels especially meaningful to celebrate by sailing alongside the landscapes and visiting landmarks that helped shape our nation.

“From Alaska’s breathtaking wilderness to the tropical beauty of Hawaii and the historic charm of New England’s coastal towns, our 2026 sailings invite longtime Princess guests and first-time cruisers alike to experience the places that tell America’s story – along with the signature Princess experience we’re known for.”

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
