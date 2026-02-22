Cruise Line Cancels Visit to Puerto Vallarta Following Violent Unrest in Region

Just one cruise ship was scheduled to make a stop in the popular Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta tomorrow. But that planned visit by Holland America has been canceled due to the unrest the region is currently facing.

Parts of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico look more like a warzone right now as a Mexican cartel clashes with law enforcement. So it’s no wonder that at least one cruise line has canceled a visit to the area.

Passengers currently sailing on a 12-night cruise on Holland America’s Zuiderdam have reported that their stop at Puerto Vallarta was changed to a sea day.

The ship is scheduled to arrive in Ensenada on February 26, and there is no word on that stop seeing any changes at this point.

Holland America Line sent Cruise Fever the following statement about the canceled port visit:

“Our security team has been closely monitoring the situation in Western Mexico. To prioritize the safety of our guests and team members, we have cancelled our planned visit to Puerto Vallarta February 23.”

The Holland America ship, which left San Diego on February 15, is set to arrive back at the California cruise port on February 27.

A Facebook post by a passenger on the ship stated:

“Our stop at Puerto Vallarta is cancelled tomorrow due to civil unrest. Looking forward to an extra day at sea as we’ve had six ports in a row! Puerto Vallarta seems so tame normally but the pictures coming out of there today says it’s a good call on Holland’s part.”

A reply to the social media post from someone currently in Puerto Vallarta stated why it’s a good idea the cruise line is not risking stopping at the port.

“We are here now and it’s real, glad the cruise ship is not stopping here today. We all are under a shelter in place. Lots of car bombs going off and apparently they have placed tire spikes everywhere,” the comment remarked.

Canada has already urged its citizens to avoid travel to the resort town and there is a shelter in place order, encouraging people in the area to stay indoors and keep a low profile while roadblocks and violence grip the city.

Initial reports state that coordinated attacks have been taking place all over the state of Jalisco, as social media posts show fires and explosions in images and videos.

The violence follows some unconfirmed reports that leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as “El Mencho”, has been killed during a possible military operation.

Even the local airport was a scene of chaos as reports came out about gunmen involved in an active shooting, as bystanders hide behind counters for cover and ran out of the building.

🚨‼️‼️🇲🇽 BREAKING – Chaos has erupted at Guadalajara International Airport in Jalisco, Mexico, as the CJNG cartel reportedly launched attacks outside — and possibly inside — the airport. The violence is said to be retaliation for today’s reported elimination of CJNG leader “El… pic.twitter.com/PWpQbrIXXl — The Battlefield (@TTheBattlefield) February 22, 2026

Another passenger on Zuiderdam stated they were looking forward to the extra sea day as it was a port heavy itinerary.

Norwegian Bliss and Royal Princess are both scheduled to arrive in Puerto Vallarta on February 25. So far there is no word on whether or not those itineraries will be changed but keep an eye on your inbox and messages if you’re on either of those cruises.