Cruise Ship Brings Food Supplies to Island With 38 Residents

A Holland America Line cruise ship delivered relief supplies to one of the most isolated inhabited places on earth this week.

Volendam is currently on a 133-day cruise around the world and on day 46, the ship stopped near Pitcairn Island in the South Pacific.

The island is located about 1,350 miles east-southeast of Tahiti and receives supply ships only about four times a year.

Volendam donated fresh food to the island that has a population of just 38 people. Since it was not practical for guests to visit the island, 28 residents, including the mayor, came aboard the ship and share with guests what it’s like to live on the remote island.

Residents spoke with guests about life in one of the world’s most remote communities, and a Pitcairn Island Curio and Craft Market was set up onboard, featuring handcrafted items made by local families.

The ship’s Hotel General Manager, Florin Dragomir, coordinated a donation of fresh provisions, including milk, meat and eggs.

With limited access to fresh food between infrequent supply deliveries, the donation was especially meaningful for the community.

A small group of crew members from Volendam were invited ashore to visit Pitcairn Island and help deliver the fresh provisions.

Volendam is currently on a 133-day cruise that started in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on January 4, 2026.

The cruise ship will arrive back at Port Everglades on May 17, 2026 after visiting South America, the South Pacific, Australia, Asia, and Alaska.