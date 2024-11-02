Princess Cruises to Guests on Canceled Voyages: “We’re Doubling Your Future Cruise Credit”

Princess Cruises has decided to double the Future Cruise Credit amount that guests will receive who were booked on the two canceled cruises on Regal Princess.

Regal Princess has been stuck in Galveston due to repairs that need to be made to the ship. The October 27 and November 3 cruises have been canceled.

The cruise line said that “essential technical repairs” are needed to the ship and the cancelations of the cruises were necessary.

Initially, Princess Cruises was giving all guests who were booked on these two cruises a full refund and a 25% credit towards a future cruise.

The cruise line is doubling that amount and guests will now receive a 50% credit of their cruise fare to use for a future cruise. This is in addition to the full refund.

The FCC (Future Cruise Credit) is good on all Princess sailings through May 31, 2026 as long as it’s booked by May 31, 2025.

Also, guests who booked one of the cruise line’s all-inclusive packages, Princess Plus and Premier Package, will still receive double cruise credits as part of the Captain’s Circle Loyalty Accelerator promotion. Guests staying in full suites will receive loyalty points x4.

Princess Cruises sent the following statement to Cruise Fever about the Future Cruise Credit guests on the canceled cruises will be receiving:

“Repairs on Regal Princess are progressing as planned in preparation for her scheduled November 10 departure from Galveston. We are actively communicating with guests booked on this voyage to keep them informed.

“Our team remains focused on ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience, and we look forward to welcoming guests aboard. Any further updates will be provided promptly.

“In addition, as a gesture of goodwill, guests who were affected by the cancellations of the October 27 and November 3 sailings will receive an increased Future Cruise Credit (FCC), raised from 25% to 50% of their original cruise fare.

“This enhanced FCC will be automatically applied to guest accounts and can be used for bookings made by May 31, 2025, and sailing by May 31, 2026.

“Guests who booked a Princess Plus or Premier Package for either of the cancelled voyages during the Captain’s Circle Loyalty Accelerator promotion will still receive double the cruise credits, with full suite guests receiving four times the loyalty points.”

Regal Princess homeports in Galveston offering six- to 11-night cruises to the Caribbean.

The majority of the ship’s cruises from Texas are six- to eight-nights in length and visit the Western Caribbean. Port stops include Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize and Roatan.

In the spring of 2025, the ship will reposition to Europe and offer cruises from Southampton.