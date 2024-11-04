Carnival Cruise Line Reveals How Often Bed Sheets Are Changed

Whether it’s new towels or fresh bed sheets, cabin stewards on a cruise ship stay busy making sure cruisers are comfortable and happy with their accommodations.

When a passenger wants fresh towels, they simply need to leave them on the bathroom floor and they will be replaced the next time the cabin is serviced.

But what about bed sheets? How often are these linens replaced?

This morning, John Heald, Brand Ambassador for Carnival Cruise Line answered that question and asked for comments on the topic.

“I explained to somebody that our brilliant state room attendants will change the bedding in the cabin at least once every seven days, more if somebody requests it,” Heald wrote on his Facebook post.

“This apparently “horrified “a few people who said that we should be changing it a minimum of 2 to 3 times a week.”

In the comments to the social media post, most cruisers were satisfied with having the sheets replaced every seven days.

Some emphasized the environmental impact of having the sheets changed too often, and others simply wanted to make sure the sheets were clean on embarkation day.

Still, as Heald mentioned, there were several that wanted clean sheets more often simply because it was a vacation and not just another day at home.

One commenter stated, “Twice a week. Wasn’t so long ago that hotels would change your sheets everyday. I’m on vacation. I want new sheets more often than when I’m home. Sorry that’s how I feel about it.”

Since cruising is all about having a customized experience, those who want their sheets changed more often simply need to request it.

Heald asked how often people change their bed sheets at home, and most of the replies stated that once a week was the norm.

Most cruise lines have cut back on cleaning staterooms twice a day as they did years ago. This was to cut back on cost and also to better manage the time of the crew.

Cruise cabin stewards work incredibly hard to make sure passengers are happy. Any extra work given to one of the crew should be accompanied by extra gratuity.

“If you are one of those people making your stateroom attendant change your sheets throughout your cruise, you should be tipping them [accordingly]! They already have so much to do in cleaning and making the beds,” one Facebook comment stated.