7 Things Cruise Lines Have Cut Since I Started Cruising

I took my first cruise a little over 15 years ago, a four night cruise to The Bahamas on Norwegian Sky from PortMiami. I couldn’t say no to a four night cruise for $199 so I decided to take my first ever cruise and see what they were all about.

Fast forward to today and there are a number of things that the mainstream cruise lines have cut. Call them cheap, call it cost cutting or whatever you want, but many things that were included in cruises a few years ago are no longer offered.

Here are things that most mainstream cruise lines have cut over the past 15 years. Note, this doesn’t apply to premium or luxury lines as they haven’t made cuts like mainstream lines have.

Pre-Cruise Packet

Cruise lines used to mail you a packet before your cruise with an information booklet, your luggage tags, and other things you needed for your vacation.

I loved receiving it in the mail because it meant my cruise was just around the corner. I was so excited, I think I read the information book three times before my first cruise. It had a lot of good info for first time cruisers like me.

Now if you want things like your luggage tags, you have to print them yourself.

Welcome Aboard Drink

It didn’t matter how cheap of a cruise you booked or how short it was. When you boarded your ship, someone was standing there to hand you a free welcome aboard drink, a glass of champagne or orange juice for those who don’t drink.

The first few cruises I booked were insanely cheap, but this was offered on them. Now, it’s a relic of the past.

Twice-a-Day Cabin Service

This is one thing that I really miss when sailing on the big lines now. Your room steward would clean your room in the morning and then again while you were at dinner for turndown service. It gave a feel of luxury and something special when taking a cruise.

Then one day, cruise lines figured out that if stewards only cleaned rooms once a day, they would only need half the staff.

Now, they ask you to choose between morning or evening service as you only get it once a day.

Lobster on Short Cruises

It didn’t matter if it was a three night cruise or a four night cruise, lobster was always on the menu in the main dining room at least one night of the voyage. It was usually the formal night.

“You want lobster? That will be $44.99!”

Technically you can still get lobster in the main dining room on short cruises, but you have to pay for it under the “steakhouse selections”.

Free Room Service

This is one of the things on my first cruise that really impressed me. There was no charge for room service. They had a room service menu and you could order anything off it that you liked and it was all complimentary.

Now, cruise lines either charge a delivery free or have a smaller complimentary menu and a menu where you pay for items you order.

Towel Animals

While not all the big cruise lines have cut this out, towel animals are slowly disappearing from cruise ships.

You used to have a towel animal waiting for you in your cabin every night when you came back from dinner. Norwegian was the first cruise line to cut this practice.

Chocolates on Pillows

Along with your towel animal, room stewards always put chocolate on your pillows. This has also disappeared from most of the big cruise lines.

But I have to say, even though cruise lines have made many cuts over the past few years, cruises still offer the best value for the buck when taking a vacation.

And while I miss many of these things, it doesn’t stop me from taking cruises.