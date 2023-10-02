Sponsored Links
Princess Cruises Rolling Out Vegan Menu on All 15 Ships

Princess Cruises Rolling Out Vegan Menu on All 15 Ships

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is rolling out a new vegan menu in the main dining room on the 15 cruise ships in their fleet.

The dishes are prepared without the use of any animal products and will be served nightly in the main dining room.  Guests can request the vegan options prior to their cruise through their travel agent, by calling Princess Cruises, or through the Cruise Personalizer. They will also be able to do it once they board the ship on embarkation day.

“Our dedication to delivering unforgettable culinary experiences continues to evolve with current trends, including the desire for more vegan offerings,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “Our new plant-based dinner menus offer our vegan guests an extraordinary culinary journey while providing reassurance and peace of mind with dishes they know meet their lifestyle preferences.”

The new vegan menu rolling out in the main dining room on Princess cruise ships includes the following dishes:

Starters

  • Black Beans on Toast with Tomato and Avocado
  • Roasted Pears with Dried Apricots and Pistachios
  • Baja-Style Cauliflower Tacos

Salads

  • French Potato Salad with Dijon Mustard and Fine Herbs
  • Green Goddess Salad with Tofu
  • Endive, Beet and Pear Slaw

Soups

  • Creamy White Bean
  • Chickpea Noodle
  • Roasted Eggplant and Tomato

Pastas

  • Fettuccine with Walnut Sauce
  • Penne with Red Pepper Pesto
  • Farfalle and Summer Squash with Tomatoes, Basil and Pine Nuts

Mains

  • Stir-Fried Portobellos with Soy-Maple Sauce
  • Plant-Based Shepherd’s Pie
  • Walkaway Ratatouille

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise News
