Princess Cruises Rolling Out Vegan Menu on All 15 Ships

Princess Cruises is rolling out a new vegan menu in the main dining room on the 15 cruise ships in their fleet.

The dishes are prepared without the use of any animal products and will be served nightly in the main dining room. Guests can request the vegan options prior to their cruise through their travel agent, by calling Princess Cruises, or through the Cruise Personalizer. They will also be able to do it once they board the ship on embarkation day.

“Our dedication to delivering unforgettable culinary experiences continues to evolve with current trends, including the desire for more vegan offerings,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “Our new plant-based dinner menus offer our vegan guests an extraordinary culinary journey while providing reassurance and peace of mind with dishes they know meet their lifestyle preferences.”

The new vegan menu rolling out in the main dining room on Princess cruise ships includes the following dishes:

Starters

Black Beans on Toast with Tomato and Avocado

Roasted Pears with Dried Apricots and Pistachios

Baja-Style Cauliflower Tacos

Salads

French Potato Salad with Dijon Mustard and Fine Herbs

Green Goddess Salad with Tofu

Endive, Beet and Pear Slaw

Soups

Creamy White Bean

Chickpea Noodle

Roasted Eggplant and Tomato

Pastas

Fettuccine with Walnut Sauce

Penne with Red Pepper Pesto

Farfalle and Summer Squash with Tomatoes, Basil and Pine Nuts

Mains