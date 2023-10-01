Princess Cruises’ New Ship, Sun Princess, Will Have 29 Dining and Lounge Options

Early next year, Princess Cruises will launch a new class of cruise ships that will be their largest ever. The first of these two new ships, Sun Princess, will debut in February 2024.



Princess Cruises has announced that Sun Princess will have 29 dining and lounge options on board. While the cruise ship will have many favorites found on other Princess ships, it will also have several new options including some new specialty venues.

Here is a rundown of the different food options that cruisers will be able to take advantage of on Sun Princess.

The new dining experiences will range from the captivating theater of Japanese Teppanyaki at Umai Teppanyaki, where world-class cuisine intertwines with captivating performance, and the innovative O’Malley’s Irish Pub, reimagining the classic Irish pub concept with a refreshing twist, to a seafood nirvana at The Catch by Rudi from award-winning chef Rudi Sodamin.

Meanwhile, The Promenade introduces a fresh perspective, serving up delightful slices of Promendade Slice pizza, gourmet burgers, flavorful hot dogs, freshly baked bagels, and a tempting selection of ice cream.

Familiar favorites on Sun Princess will be the Crown Grill (steakhouse), Sabatini’s, Alfredo’s Pizzeria, Kai Sushi, Crooners, Wheelhouse Bar, and Princess Live!.

Horizons, the main dining room, will stretch from deck six through eight with stunning wake views and tons of natural light. It will have a guest capacity of 1,931.

Guests staying in suites will be able to dine at the new Signature Restaurant and visit the Signature Lounge. For those staying in mini-suites and cabana cabins, they will have access to the Reserve Collection Restaurant. Both private dining areas offer exclusive menu options that include a Prime Rib Carving Trolley as well as an expanded list of chefs’ culinary creations.

The Piazza will be the social hub of Sun Princess and it will have Bellini’s Cocktail Bar, Coffee Currents, Good Spirits at Sea, and O’Malley’s Irish Pub.

The specialty restaurants on Sun Princess will be Crown Grill, Kai Sushi, Sabitini’s, Umai Teppanyaki, and The Catch by Rudi.

Four casual and outdoor dining venues will be on Sun Princess. The buffet, World Fresh Marketplace, will be located on Deck 9 off of the Piazza. Also on Deck 9 is the International Cafe and The Promenade. The Lido will be located on deck 17 that will have everything from salads to tacos.

Princess has not yet unveiled details about two additional venues, a new high-end specialty restaurant located on deck 17 overlooking the scenic wake of the ship and a mysterious, extraordinary experience that’s been hinted at behind an unmarked black door midship on Deck 8.

“Outstanding food and drink at exceptional value are a cornerstone of the Princess experience. Sun Princess elevates the entire portfolio of offers and wraps them in restaurants, bars and sundecks that reveal stunning views, ocean vistas and sunshine, ice and wildlife,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Our chefs will serve up vibrant flavors, pour perfectly crafted cocktails and provide personalized service that is second to none.”

Sun Princess will sail her maiden season in the Mediterranean starting in February 2024. The ship will reposition to Port Everglades in the fall and sail cruises to the Caribbean for the winter season.