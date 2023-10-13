Princess Cruises Reveals “What’s Behind the Door?” on Sun Princess

48 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Early next year, Princess Cruises’ largest and newest cruise ship, Sun Princess, will sail her maiden voyage.

For the past six months, Princess Cruises has talked about a door off of the main atrium on Sun Princess that will offer a new experience for the cruise line. Princess has now revealed that a Victorian-inspired experience will take place in this area.

Spellbound by Magic Castle will be behind a non-descript door and contain themed rooms and theatrical cocktails delivered by sleight-of-hand servers. It is being meticulously designed to capture the essence of Hollywood’s exclusive Magic Castle.

Sponsored Links



The Music Room will be adorned with eclectic and mystical artifacts and paintings to peak curiosity. It will have a vintage Parlor Bar featuring Artemis the owl who is revealed through interaction with skilled illusionists.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

From the Music Room, guests can move to Spellbound Theater, an intimate 30 seat theater for close-up magic.

Here, guests will enjoy performances by world-class magicians with awe inspiring illusions, mind bending tricks, and mesmerizing acts.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, gave the following statement about this latest reveal on Sun Princess, “We are excited to introduce Spellbound by Magic Castle and take the art of magic around the world aboard the spectacular new Sun Princess. This collaboration with The Magic Castle takes entertainment into new dimensions with an extraordinary experience that combines the allure of magic with the thrill of cruising. Spellbound will become an iconic guest favorite on Sun Princess.”

Pricing and hours where Spellbound will be open on Sun Princess will be announced at a later day.

Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises, said that guests on Sun Princess will be able to experience world class magic at Magic Castle each night in experiences typically reserved exclusively for members.

Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy and will be the largest ship in Princess Cruises’ fleet at more than 175,000 gross tons.

View Prices on Cruises on Sun Princess

The 4,300 passenger cruise ship will debut in February 2024 and sail a maiden season in the Mediterranean before moving to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for the winter season in the Caribbean.