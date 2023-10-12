Sponsored Links
Viking Named Best River, Ocean, and Expedition Cruise Line

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Viking Cruises
For the first time ever, a cruise line was named the best river, ocean, and expedition cruise line in the same year by Condé Nast Traveler.

Viking river, ocean, and expedition cruise ships

Viking won all three awards in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards. More than half a million readers cast their votes and Viking became the first cruise line to sweep the three best cruise line categories in the same year.

The past two years, Viking was named the best river and ocean cruise line in Condé Nast Traveler’s yearly awards. Now, they can add best expedition cruise line to their ever growing accolades.

“To be the only company ever voted #1 for rivers, oceans and expeditions at the same time is quite something. Thank you to our entire Viking family for delivering the experiences that make these awards possible,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “It is my belief that one of Viking’s most important qualities is that we stand apart for all that we do not do. No children. No casinos. No nickel and diming. We are very proud that this contrarian approach has resonated with our guests, and we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the Viking way of exploration in the years to come.”

These aren’t the only awards that Viking has earned in 2023. Forbes named them the Best Luxury River Cruise Line with Food & Wine readers naming them the Best Cruise Line.

Viking has over 100 ships in their fleet across the four following product lines: river, ocean, expedition, and Mississippi.

They have 14 more river ships planned to enter service by 2026 and 10 more ocean ships being added by the end of the decade.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
