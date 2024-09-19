Princess Cruises Releases Their Cruises to Japan for 2026

Princess Cruises has released their deployment schedule for cruises to Japan in 2026 that include over 50 departures on Diamond Princess.

Princess Cruises will offer more than 50 cruises to Japan in 2026 on Diamond Princess. The cruise ship was custom built for Japan and offers the most immersive and authentic experience when cruising to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Diamond Princess will offer 35 unique itineraries in 2026 that range from seven to 28 days in length and visit 38 destinations in three countries.

Among the highlight cruises in 2026 are the 10- and 11-night Spring Flowers cruises that depart in March and April.

The nine-to 14-night Circle Japan Voyages circumnavigate the island of Japan and stop in Nagasaki, Kanazawa and Maizuru (for Kyoto).

Nine-night Southern Islands itineraries will visit Okinawa, Ishigaki, Taipei and Haulien.

Seven- to 11-night Japan Explorer cruises stop at Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), Osaka (for Kyoto) and Hiroshima.

Longer 15- to 28-day cruises are also available for those who want an in-depth exploration of Japan.

Diamond Princess will offer late night port stays in Aomori (for Nebuta Festival), Hakodate (for Minato Festival), Kochi (for Yosaki Festival), Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji) and Tokushima (for Awa Odori Festival).

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said the following:

“Only on Princess can you become immersed into Japan’s rich culture, ancient traditions and incredible beauty while enjoying a completely unique onboard fusion of eastern and western cultures. The extended 2026 season lets guests choose a cruise in the season they find most appealing – from spring cherry blossoms, to summer festivals, autumn foliage or snowy, wintery landscapes.”

Built by Mitsubishi in Nagasaki, Diamond Princess features uniquely designed, Japanese-inspired experiences including: