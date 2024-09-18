Cruise Line Expanding Cruises in the South Pacific in 2026

A small ship cruise line is expanding cruises in the South Pacific in 2026 with new sailings that range from seven to 15 days in length.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Windstar Cruises has announced that they will be expanding cruises in the dream location of the South Pacific, an area where they already have a significant presence.

The new cruises will visit Fiji, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Bora Bora and the French Polynesia.

To celebrate this news, the cruise line is offering an early booking offer that includes the following:

WiFi

Unlimited wine, beer and cocktails

All gratuities

$100 in on board credit per cabin

The seven-day Dreams of Tahiti cruise can be combined with an air and overwater bungalow package that includes an over the water bungalow in Bora Bora.

New itineraries in the region for Windstar Cruises include:

Flowers of the South French Polynesia (15 days)

Maori Storytellers & French Polynesian Treasures (10 or 11 days)

Tantalizing Tuamotu Islands & Beautiful Bora Bora (7 days)

Far Flung French Polynesia and Marquesas Magic (11 days)

Windstar Cruises brings the culture of French Polynesia aboard with an onboard cultural ambassador for all cruises.

A local Polynesian invites guests to embrace all things Polynesian throughout the cruise with special sessions on dance, music, language, culture and art.

All itineraries include a complimentary Bora Bora Destination Discovery Event, which is a private evening feast on a motu (small island) with local performances from music to fire dancing.

Windstar President Christopher Prelog, said the following about these new cruises:

“Tahiti is one of my favorite destinations on the planet, and I was thrilled to expand Windstar’s itineraries in the region to the remote Marquesas Islands this year.

“These new additions are a natural progression for us, as these faraway South Pacific islands exemplify the heart of Polynesian culture. But they are extremely difficult to access, especially if you’re piecing together your own trip.

“On Windstar, you’re able to sail there easily on an all-suite ship that has no more than 312 passengers. We can go to places like Tonga and Taveuni without overwhelming the destination from a tourism, ecological, and cultural perspective, due to our small size and the great relationships we’ve built while sailing in the region over decades.”

Windstar Cruises, an expert in sailing in the region, has sailed in the South Pacific for more than 36 years.