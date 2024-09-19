Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Makes Clear Stance Where Bluetooth Speakers Are NOT Allowed

Carnival Makes Clear Stance Where Bluetooth Speakers Are NOT Allowed

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Have you ever heard someone playing loud music from a Bluetooth speaker on a cruise ship?  Carnival has recently implemented a few rules that were repeated today.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Bluetooth speakers rules on ship in public areas

Bluetooth speakers have become a problem on some cruise ships.  After all, the portable devices have become more powerful and much louder in recent years.

And on a confined ship where many just want to get away from noise pollution, an extra set of speakers blaring someone’s own musical preference can ruffle some feathers.

On top of that, a cruiser’s Bluetooth speaker often competes with the cruise ship’s own music or announcements, making a not-so-relaxing experience.

Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald recently posted a video in which he talked about a whole host of cruise topics, one of which was Bluetooth speakers.

Read more:  18 banned items you can’t bring on a cruise ship (without getting in trouble)

The video has since been deleted.  Heald said the deletion was “because of my Polish pirate joke”, but that could just be his own inimitable sense of humor coming out.

However, in a Facebook post today, he once again mentioned the issue of Bluetooth speakers.

BLUE TEETH SPEAKERS.   In my video, I read a post out from somebody who feels they should be allowed to use them on balconies and on the open decks. You can’t, please don’t, it’s well selfish, that’s my opinion anyway and that’s what I expressed in my video,” Heald posted.

Earlier this year Heald posted a poll on his social media channel to see what Carnival cruisers felt about the devices.

After over 15,000 votes 90% said they were in favor of banning Bluetooth speakers entirely.

Carnival Celebration balcony cabin
Bluetooth speakers are not allowed to be used on balconies.  Carnival Celebration balcony (Photo Credit: Cruise Fever)

Currently, the speakers are permitted on board.  But they are not allowed to be used in public areas or even in cabin balconies if others can be disturbed by it.

Personally, I’ve been on cruises with various cruise lines where some passengers were literally walking around the ship with a Bluetooth boombox on their shoulders.  At the time, nothing was done about it, but there have been recent efforts to curb this kind of behavior.

In previous statements, the Brand Ambassador said he was in favor of a ban himself.

My personal opinion and it is a personal opinion is that we should not allow Bluetooth speakers on board at any time. I do not see a circumstance where people need this when they can use the speaker on their phone or headphones,” Heald said.

This, of course, is Heald’s opinion and not an official statement from Carnival, even though Heald will often make announcements or mention changes for the company.

When it comes to cruising, a little consideration goes a long way.  If you really must have a certain kind of music or podcast playing while you’re on the ship, headphone are a great option.

In fact, I like to bring noise-cancelling headphones just in case I want to get some extra peace and quiet and just kind of zone-out.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Makes Clear Stance Where Bluetooth Speakers Are NOT Allowed
Previous article
Princess Cruises Releases Their Cruises to Japan for 2026
Next article
How Virgin Voyages Perfected Cruising

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved