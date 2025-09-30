shore excursions
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises Names Matthew and Camila McConaughey Godparents of Star Princess

Princess Cruises Names Matthew and Camila McConaughey Godparents of Star Princess

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises

Princess Cruises has announced that Matthew and Camila McConaughey will serve as the godparents to their new ship, Star Princess.

Star princess

Star Princess will be christened by the McConaugheys at Port Everglades on November 6, 2025. The ship will sail its inaugural cruise from the port the following day, a three-night cruise to The Bahamas.

Camila and Matthew McConaughey, co-founders of Pantalones Organic Tequila, bring their dynamic spirit and creativity to this time-honored maritime tradition. Together they exemplify the values of passion, generosity and innovation that resonate deeply with Princess Cruises.

star princess godparents

Camila and Matthew McConaughey gave the following statement about being named godparents of Star Princess:

“We’re honored to be godparents of the Star Princess. With Princess, it’s not just a vacation — it’s time well spent, families and friends coming together, meeting new folks, and making memories. This ship’s got that spirit built right in, and we’re proud to be part of her story from the beginning.”

The 177,800 gross ton, 4,300-guest Star Princes features 30 distinct dining and bar venues, curated entertainment and activity offerings, and luxurious accommodations across a wide range of categories.

The ship has more than 1,500 balcony cabins and will debut on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The ship will sail a couple cruises in Europe before heading to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for the winter season.

Once in Florida, the ship will offer week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises Names Matthew and Camila McConaughey Godparents of Star Princess
Previous article
Cruise Passenger Fined After Failing to Report $23,000 in Cash
Next article
50+ Cruises Canceled by Norwegian Cruise Line as Ships Are Redeployed

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved