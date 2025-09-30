Princess Cruises Names Matthew and Camila McConaughey Godparents of Star Princess

Princess Cruises has announced that Matthew and Camila McConaughey will serve as the godparents to their new ship, Star Princess.

Star Princess will be christened by the McConaugheys at Port Everglades on November 6, 2025. The ship will sail its inaugural cruise from the port the following day, a three-night cruise to The Bahamas.

Camila and Matthew McConaughey, co-founders of Pantalones Organic Tequila, bring their dynamic spirit and creativity to this time-honored maritime tradition. Together they exemplify the values of passion, generosity and innovation that resonate deeply with Princess Cruises.

Camila and Matthew McConaughey gave the following statement about being named godparents of Star Princess:

“We’re honored to be godparents of the Star Princess. With Princess, it’s not just a vacation — it’s time well spent, families and friends coming together, meeting new folks, and making memories. This ship’s got that spirit built right in, and we’re proud to be part of her story from the beginning.”

The 177,800 gross ton, 4,300-guest Star Princes features 30 distinct dining and bar venues, curated entertainment and activity offerings, and luxurious accommodations across a wide range of categories.

The ship has more than 1,500 balcony cabins and will debut on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The ship will sail a couple cruises in Europe before heading to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for the winter season.

Once in Florida, the ship will offer week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.