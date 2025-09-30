50+ Cruises Canceled by Norwegian Cruise Line as Ships Are Redeployed

If you were planning to cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line in late 2026 or early 2027, you may want to double-check your booking and email. The cruise line has just announced to travel agents and affected cruisers that it will be canceling more than 50 sailings as part of a major shuffle of ships and homeports.

The changes impact the following four cruise ships: Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Getaway, and Norwegian Joy. While some itineraries are being scraped altogether, some ships are being moved to different homeports.

The biggest change involves a homeport swap and itinerary changes for two of its ships: Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Dawn.

The Key Changes

Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Dawn will swap homeports starting in November 2026 through March 2027, resulting in the cancelation of all original sailings for both ships during those dates.

Norwegian Gem will move to Tampa, where it’s set to sail 4- to 11-night itineraries to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Norwegian Dawn will move to Jacksonville, operating short Bahamas sailings.

Because of this swap, several cruises are no longer happening. All sailings onboard Norwegian Gem between November 1, 2026, and April 4, 2027, have been canceled, as well as all Norwegian Dawn cruises scheduled between November 1, 2026, and March 28, 2027.

Short Cruise Cancelations: Norwegian Getaway and Joy

Two other ships are also facing changes. Due to port availability, both Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Joy will no longer sail a few short Bahamas sailings from Florida.

Norwegian Getaway (Port Canaveral): Canceled sailings on November 16, November 20, November 25, December 14, and December 18, 2026.

Norwegian Joy (PortMiami): Canceled sailings on December 18, December 21, December 24, and December 28, 2026.

New Itineraries on the Way

While some cruisers will need to adjust their travel plans, Norwegian says new itineraries will soon open for booking. These are likely to be longer and more immersive voyages to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

According to the cruise line, the redeployment will bring “a wider variety of options” for those sailing from Florida ports in late 2026 and early 2027.