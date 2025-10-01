Holland America Line Will Have a Float in the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Holland America Line is celebrating nearly 80 years of offering cruises to Alaska but having a float in next month’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, November 27, 2025. Holland America Line’s float will evoke Alaska’s majestic landscapes and indomitable spirit through artistry and dynamic design.

The float will capture Alaska’s wildlife, glaciers and Denali National Park. It will be the largest kinetic sculpture in the Parade’s history with technology showcasing the beauty of Alaska.

The float will evoke Alaska’s stunning scenery, celebrating Holland America Line’s Glacier Guarantee and its unmatched ways to see Alaska’s wildlife.

The float also showcases Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program, which highlights the cruise line as the first and only cruise line certified in Alaska sustainable seafood.

Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national stage where we can celebrate our nearly 80 years exploring Alaska by bringing the beauty and adventure of Alaska to the streets of Manhattan. We love Alaska, and our float is a tribute to its grandeur — a way to honor its landscapes, spirit and people while inspiring travelers to experience it with us.”

Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, added:

“We are thrilled to welcome Holland America Line to this year’s Parade lineup as they bring the majesty and untamed wilderness of Alaska to New York City this November.

“Over the past few months, we’ve collaborated closely to bring Alaska’s scenery to life through lifelike sculptures and a never-before-seen kinetic effect that is sure to inspire and delight both live spectators and viewers nationwide on Thanksgiving morning.”