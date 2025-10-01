Carnival Announces More Cruise Ship Deployments From Florida for 2027-2028

Carnival Cruise Line continues to release new cruises for 2027-2028 and today the cruise giant announced where three ships will be sailing to and from in Florida.

Carnival Cruise Line is moving Carnival Venezia to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, for six- to eight-day cruises to the Caribbean. In addition, Carnival Magic and Carnival Vista will offer expanded options.

Here is a look at these newly announced cruises from Carnival.

Carnival Venezia

Carnival Venezia will move to Miami in May 2027 offering six- and eight-day cruises to the Caribbean.

Six-day western Caribbean cruises feature stops at Carnival’s new exclusive destination Celebration Key; as well as calls in popular ports such as Ocho Rios or Montego Bay in Jamaica and Grand Cayman; Grand Turk and Amber Cove.

The eight-day cruises will visit ports like Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and Amber Cove.

Carnival Magic

Carnival Magic will continue to sail from Miami also offering six- and eight-day cruises to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

The cruise ship will stop in the following ports on cruises from Miami: Celebration Key, Amber Cove, Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and St. Croix.

Southern Caribbean cruises will feature port calls in Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.

Carnival Vista

Carnival Vista will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida on seven-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

Ports that Carnival Vista will visit on these week-long cruises will range from Celebration Key, Half Moon Cay, Isla Tropicale, Montego Bay, Grand Cayman, San Juan, St. Maarten and St. Thomas.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“Carnival Venezia moving to Miami creates even more choice for our guests with longer itineraries to the most popular Caribbean destinations and adds a new flavor of fun with our ‘Italian Style’ experiences.

“With Carnival Magic and Carnival Vista continuing to build on their strong popularity, the wide variety of sailings we’re opening today speaks to our commitment to guests who want convenient getaways from Florida.”

Carnival Cruise Line said that they will release more sailings for 2027-2028 in the coming weeks.