The 2026 Hallmark Christmas Cruise Is Happening: Public Sale Date Announced

The Hallmark Christmas Cruise is returning with two upcoming sailings aboard Norwegian Joy. These cruises celebrate the Christmas season with festive activities, Hallmark stars, and getaways to The Bahamas and Mexico.

Sailing from November 6 to 10, the first cruise will depart from Miami and stop in Cozumel, Mexico. This cruise has already sold out due to high demand. For fans who missed out, the 2026 cruise has just been announced and will open for booking soon.

Hallmark Christmas Cruise 2025 (Sold Out)

Dates: November 6–10, 2025 (4 nights)

Another Hallmark Christmas cruise has just been announced and will go on sale on October 7, 2025, at 2:00pm ET.

Hallmark Christmas Cruise 2026 (Upcoming)

Dates: October 23–27, 2026 (4 nights)

Booking and Special Offers

Booking a cabin requires planning, as the 2025 cruise sold out quickly. Fans interested in the 2026 cruise should try to sign up for presale access before the final deadline.

Final Presale Sign-Up Deadline: October 5 @ 11:59 PM ET . (Previous rounds were September 25 and October 1).

Booking opens to the general public on . Special Deposit: You can secure your spot with a payment of $100 down per person through February 23, 2026 (when enrolling in Automatic Monthly Billing).

You can secure your spot with a payment of through February 23, 2026 (when enrolling in Automatic Monthly Billing). Other Discounts: Kids can sail for just taxes and fees when sharing a stateroom with adults. Discounts are also available for military members and first responders.

See more details about the sailing here on the official Hallmark Christmas Cruise website.