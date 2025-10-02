The 2026 Hallmark Christmas Cruise Is Happening: Public Sale Date Announced

The Hallmark Christmas Cruise is returning with two upcoming sailings aboard Norwegian Joy. These cruises celebrate the Christmas season with festive activities, Hallmark stars, and getaways to The Bahamas and Mexico.
Sailing from November 6 to 10, the first cruise will depart from Miami and stop in Cozumel, Mexico. This cruise has already sold out due to high demand. For fans who missed out, the 2026 cruise has just been announced and will open for booking soon.
Hallmark Christmas Cruise 2025 (Sold Out)
- Dates: November 6–10, 2025 (4 nights)
- Route: Miami to Cozumel, Mexico
- Ship: Norwegian Joy
- Hosts: Jonathan Bennett and Nikki DeLoach
- Stars: A popular lineup of Hallmark actors confirmed
- Status: Fully sold out
Another Hallmark Christmas cruise has just been announced and will go on sale on October 7, 2025, at 2:00pm ET.
Hallmark Christmas Cruise 2026 (Upcoming)
- Dates: October 23–27, 2026 (4 nights)
- Route: Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas (Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island)
- Ship: Norwegian Joy
- Booking: Public sale begins October 7, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET, with presale sign-ups before that
Booking and Special Offers
Booking a cabin requires planning, as the 2025 cruise sold out quickly. Fans interested in the 2026 cruise should try to sign up for presale access before the final deadline.
- Final Presale Sign-Up Deadline: October 5 @ 11:59 PM ET. (Previous rounds were September 25 and October 1).
- Public On Sale: Booking opens to the general public on October 7 @ 2:00 PM ET.
- Special Deposit: You can secure your spot with a payment of $100 down per person through February 23, 2026 (when enrolling in Automatic Monthly Billing).
- Other Discounts: Kids can sail for just taxes and fees when sharing a stateroom with adults. Discounts are also available for military members and first responders.
See more details about the sailing here on the official Hallmark Christmas Cruise website.
Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now