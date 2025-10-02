shore excursions
Early Look at Princess Cruises’ West Coast Sailings for 2027-2028

By Ben Souza
Next week, Princess Cruises will open for bookings (loyalty members and groups) sailings on the West Coast for 2027-2028.

Discovery Princess ship
Discovery Princess in Ketchikan, Alaska. Photo: Cruise Fever

Princess Cruises will have eight cruise ships sailing from the West Coast on voyages to Alaska, Hawaii and Mexico.

The cruises will depart from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver on the following ships:

  • Coral Princess
  • Crown Princess
  • Discovery Princess
  • Emerald Princess
  • Island Princess
  • Royal Princess
  • Ruby Princess
  • Star Princess

A total of 69 departures will be offered across 15 unique itineraries. The cruises will range from four- to 16-days in length and visit 20 ports in three countries.

Discovery Princess, Crown Princess and Ruby Princess will sail 34 cruises on four different itineraries to Mexico from Las Angeles or San Francisco. The sailings will range from seven- to 11-days in length.

Emerald Princess, Crown Princess and Ruby Princess will sail 18 cruises to Hawaii on two unique 16-day itineraries. The cruises will visit eight ports and four Hawaiian Islands.

Eight ships will visit the California Coast on 17 departures on nine different itineraries.

These new cruises will open for bookings to loyalty members and groups on October 8, 2025. Princess Cruises is offering the following early booking offer:

  • Up to 40% off
  • Up to $200 instant savings
  • Free Room Upgrade
  • 50% Off Deposits
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
