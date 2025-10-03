“Very Scared”: First-Time Cruiser Gets Flood of Advice After Rough Seas Warning

A nervous first-time cruiser took to the internet to express concern about a letter from the captain. The letter which warned of rough seas aboard MSC Fantasia in the Eastern Mediterranean was posted on Reddit and received a few hundred comments.

The letter, signed by Captain Corrado Iaconis, advised guests of “ROUGH SEA CONDITIONS AHEAD,” with wind gusts reaching 45 knots and swells as high as four meters (about 13 feet).

“For your safety, all pools on board may be emptied, and we strongly advise guests to avoid the outer decks. Please exercise caution when moving around the ship and always use handrails. Our crew will be on hand to assist and ensure that everyone stays safe throughout the journey,” the letter stated

To one newcomer, though, the notice felt terrifying. In a Reddit post titled “Very Scared”, they asked, “My first cruise and I got this in the door. How horrible is this going to be?”

“Absolutely Zero Reason to Be Concerned”

The cruise community quickly rallied with hundreds of comments to try to remove any concern.

“If your concern is one of safety, there is absolutely zero reason to be concerned,” wrote one cruise veteran with plenty of experience. “These vessels can take significantly stronger seas and winds.”

Another echoed the sentiment: “The ship will make every attempt to [bypass] the storm. Don’t be scared. These ships are built for rough seas.”

Others lightened the mood with perspective. One commenter described being on board during Hurricane Sandy in 2012: “They closed all outer decks. Food was brought to the rooms. Not so scary with the size of the boat tbh.”

Swells in Perspective

Many quickly explained that 13-foot swells sound dramatic but are really quite manageable for a large ship. MSC Fantasia is a 137,000 gross ton vessel and can carry over 3,200 passengers at double capacity.

One comment pointed out: “4m is 13.1ft that’s not too bad… Went to Alaska a couple years ago and we had 19-21ft (6m) swells. The ship was moving a bit, but it wasn’t terrible. You should be perfectly safe. The ships are made for this.”

Others agreed, sharing their own experiences in storms. “I’ve been on a cruise where we had 19 foot seas…your feet would leave the ground with the swells. lol. That was pretty fun,” wrote one cruiser.

And one Reddit user, a former bridge officer and maritime safety professional, noted: “These ships are built to withstand so much more than what is being described here. This is just another light breeze for the ship… I have been in 150 knot winds and 10m+ waves and the worst thing that broke were wine glasses.”

Seasickness is the Real Challenge

While safety wasn’t really a concern among veteran cruisers, many commenters agreed the real challenge would be personal comfort.

One commenter advised: “If you have concerns with this, then take some medications before you go to bed tonight before anything is bothering you. That’s the best time.”

Another cruiser added: “I was very sick and quickly learned if I was going to be sick, drowsy Dramamine was the way to go. The non drowsy stuff didn’t make a difference!”

Practical tips included:

Stay inside, enjoy the wild ocean views from inside lounges instead of decks or balconies… Or the lowest most central public part of the ship you can get. (u/Kerensky97)

Oof, go to the infirmary and get some motion sickness patches and wristbands. Stay hydrated, avoid alcohol and hold the railings when walking (u/SallyARNP)

Take the Dramamine before you feel sick. (u/Anxious_Fox9706)

And for one commenter, the silver lining was simple: “Definitely will get some sea legs from this trip.”

Bottom Line

Letters like the one from MSC Fantasia’s captain are routine on cruise ships whenever rough conditions are expected. They are designed to prepare passengers and reduce accidents, not to alarm them.

Thankfully, modern cruise ships are engineered to handle far harsher weather than most guests will ever experience. For newcomers, the bigger challenge is usually seasickness or temporary discomfort, not safety.