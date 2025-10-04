shore excursions
Holland America Line Offering Oktoberfest Cruises in 2026 & 2027

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
0
Holland America Line is offering a special sailing for Oktoberfest in 2026 and 2027 that will depart on September 13, 2026 and September 17, 2027.

Holland America Line's Rotterdam

The 14-day Scandinavia & Berlin Oktoberfest with The HISTORY Channel will take place on Rotterdam and depart from Rotterdam, Netherlands on September 13, 2026.

This immersive itinerary includes stops in Germany, Norway, Denmark, Poland and Latvia, offering guests a chance to explore a tapestry of historic cities and vibrant cultures.

Back-to-back calls in Kiel and Warnemunde, Germany, give guests a chance to delve deeper into German culture, including the chance to visit Berlin, Germany, on a shore excursion as they kick off their Oktoberfest celebrations.

There, guests can raise a stein, enjoy bratwurst and soak in the lively atmosphere of Germany’s capital.

Holland America Line will also bring the spirit of Oktoberfest to the ship with authentic entertainment, including live local music, themed events, and German-inspired cuisine.

The 2027 cruise will take place on Nieuw Statendam and depart from Dover, England on September 17, 2027. This 14-day cruise will visit Rotterdam, Oslo, Aarhus, Kiel, Warnemunde, Ronne, Gdansk, Klaipeda, Riga, and Copenhagen.

Drew Foulk, senior manager of beverage operations for Holland America Line, gave the following statement about the cruise line’s Oktoberfest cruises:

“Oktoberfest is the world’s largest beer celebration, and we’re incredibly proud to bring this iconic festival to our guests onboard. As part of our regional beverage program, we’re committed to ensuring guests enjoy the very best locally inspired drinks no matter where they sail.

“During Oktoberfest, we feature authentic German brews — including Rostocker, Paulaner, and Warsteiner — so guests can raise a stein and savor the true spirit of Oktoberfest at sea. It’s all about delivering an immersive, unforgettable experience that celebrates both tradition and discovery.”

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
