Carnival Expands Unserved Meal Donations to 3 More Cruise Ports

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company with eight cruise lines, has expanded their meal donation program into Latin America for the first time.

Carnival’s expansion into Mexico, Honduras and The Dominican Republic will bring their fresh meal donation program to Latin America.

Carnival Corporation’s meal donation program redirects surplus prepared and unserved meals from cruise ships to a growing network of trusted local partners for distribution to families and communities in need.

Part of the Carnival Corporation’s Less Left Over strategy to cut food waste, the program maximizes the use of high-quality surplus meals to help address food insecurity in communities where it is established.

By expanding to three new ports, the program will now operate in 19 destinations worldwide.

In Mexico, Carnival Corporation signed an agreement with Bancos de Alimentos de Mexico (Red BAMX) for ports where Carnival Cruise Line ships visit. It will first launch in Ensenada and then expand to more ports in Mexico.

In Honduras, Carnival Corporation signed an agreement with Mayor Ron McNab of Roatán.

In the Dominican Republic, Carnival Corporation signed agreements with the Catholic Diocese of Puerto Plata and Banco de Alimentos República Dominicana.

Vicky Rey, vice president of government affairs for Latin America, Carnival Corporation, gave the following statement:

“Expanding our meal donation program into Latin America is an important step in giving back to the amazing ports and destinations who warmly welcome our guests into their communities and make their visits so memorable.

“Our goal is to help feed families and children who may not have a hot meal to eat every day by donating healthy and delicious meals we prepared but did not serve onboard. We’re grateful to our partners in Mexico, Honduras and the Dominican Republic who helped make this possible.”

Carnival launched the food donation program in 2017 through their Costa Cruises line and has since expanded it to more of their cruise lines.

So far, the program has donated more than 300,000 unserved meals.