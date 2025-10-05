shore excursions
World's Newest Cruise Ship Departs on Maiden Voyage

Ben Souza
Princess Cruises

Star Princess, the world’s newest cruise ship, departed on its maiden voyage this week, an 11-night cruise from Barcelona to the Western Mediterranean.

Star Princess, the newest cruise ship from Princess Cruises

Star Princess is the second Sphere class ship from Princess Cruises and the cruise line’s 17th ship in their fleet. After a couple of weeks in Europe, the vessel will head to Florida and arrive in Ft. Lauderdale on November 5, 2025.

Star Princess will be christened by godparents Matthew and Camila McConaughey on November 6, 2025. On the following day, the ship will begin sailing from Port Everglades to The Bahamas and Caribbean for the winter season.

The 177,800 gross ton ship can carry 4,300 passengers and has 30 distinct dining and bar venues. The vessel has over 1,500 balcony cabins and the exclusive Sanctuary Collection suites.

Entertainment highlights on the ship include Spellbound by Magic Castle, Meridian & Illuminate, Entertainment Beyond the Area, and The Dome.

Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Star Princess shines brightly as one the largest and most spectacular ships we’ve ever built, and we proudly welcome excited guests on her inaugural voyage.

“We wish our Star Princess captain, senior officers, and crew much success – may her voyages be safe, her sunsets unforgettable, and may she shine, as her name promises, in the sky and on the seas.”

Captain Gennaro Arma, captain of Star Princess, added:

“From leading the newbuild team at the Monfalcone shipyard to watching our amazing crew now guiding her on her maiden voyage with our very first guests, this journey is a true honor for me and our dedicated crew. We warmly invite guests to come aboard our new Star Princess to experience the extraordinary and well-loved service Princess is known for.”

Star Princess is a sister ship to Sun Princess which debuted in early 2024.

