Royal Caribbean Bringing “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” to Legend of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has announced new details for Legend of the Seas, their third Icon class ship. The cruise ship will have next-level family experience and will also bring Roald Rahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” to the high seas for the first time.

Legend of the Seas will have 28 dining options that range from Royal Railway to the Hollywoodland Super Club to the AquaDome Market.

The ship will also have legendary entertainment and adventures. Here’s a look at what guests can expect on Legend of the Seas when the ship debuts in 2026.

Legendary Nights

The golden ticket is coming to the high seas with Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. This hit Broadway musical brings the magical world of Willy Wonka to life in a show packed with sweet surprises.

There will be over 20 bars and lounges on Legend of the Seas including Lou’s, Dueling Pianos and 1400 Lobby Bar.

The AquaTheater will feature high divers, aerialists, robots, and dancers, and at Absolute Zero, the largest ice arena at sea.

Legendary Adventures

Category 6 will be the largest waterpark at sea with six waterslides. Crown’s Edge is a part zip line experience 154 feet above the ocean. The ship will have a new spin on mini golf at Lost Dunes, the Adrenaline Peak rock-climbing wall and more.

Legend of the Seas will have seven swimming pools that include The Hideaway infinity pool, Swim & Tonic swim-up bar, and the largest pool at sea, Royal Bay. The cruise ship will also have 10 hot tubs.

Surfside, a neighborhood just for families, will have a new carousel concept and Playscape for young cruisers.

Legendary Flavors

Royal Caribbean is bringing Royal Railway to an Icon class ship for the first time. This train dining experience will have new new destinations along the ancient Silk Routes by train, combining entertainment, food and technology. Guests will follow the travels of explorer Marco Polo on a five-course expedition of flavors and history through China, India, Italy and more.

Hollywoodland Supper Club will be a multi-course dining experience that takes guests from 1910 to the 1950s with jazz, gourmet bites and cocktails.

The AquaDome Market will have reimagined global cuisines with five new all-day food stalls.

Other popular Royal Caribbean dining options will be available including Surfside Eatery, Basecamp, Chops Grille, Izumi and Hooked Seafood.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean, gave the following statement:

“With Legend of the Seas, we are bringing to life our most legendary vacation yet as we continue to push the boundaries with more of what guests know and love. Those looking to get the most out of their vacation can have it all with Legend’s combination of adventure-packed experiences and incredible destinations in Europe and the Caribbean.”

Legend of the Seas will debut in the summer of 2026 and start off by offering seven-night cruises in the Mediterranean.

In November 2026, the ship will reposition to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean.