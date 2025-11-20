Princess Cruises Making Program Changes to Cancellation Protection

Princess Cruises shared an email update with travel agents informing them of upcoming changes to the cruise line’s Princess Vacation Protection (PVP) Programs.

The changes will go into effect for cruises booked on or after December 9, 2025.

The cruise line said the changes were designed to simplify choices and expand coverage where it matters most to their guests.

The following is for cruise bookings opened before December 9, 2025:

Guests who have not yet purchased PVP : Standard PVP and Platinum PVP remain available. At-ease cancellation coverage is available for select North America markets.

: Standard PVP and Platinum PVP remain available. At-ease cancellation coverage is available for select North America markets. Guests who have already purchased PVP: No changes. These bookings are grandfathered, and all existing program elements remain unchanged.

For cruise bookings opened on or after December 9, 2025, it will be as follows:

Platinum PVP will be the only insurance coverage plan available. Standard PVP will be retired.

will be the only insurance coverage plan available. Standard PVP will be retired. At-Ease Waiver will become Cancellation Protection after December 9, 2025. It’s the exact same program, just a different name.

will become Cancellation Protection after December 9, 2025. It’s the exact same program, just a different name. Cancellation Protection : expands globally, except for UK and AU guests, who will retain their existing cancellation waiver programs.

: expands globally, except for UK and AU guests, who will retain their existing cancellation waiver programs. Loyalty Benefit Update: The loyalty benefit for Ruby, Platinum, and Elite guests of receiving Platinum PVP for the price of Standard PVP will no longer be available after the program change since Standard will no longer be available

Guests will be able to purchase Cancellation Protection any time before final payment on their cruise. If a cruise must be paid in full when booking, then it must be added at the time of purchase.

Cancellation Protection

Guests who purchase Cancellation Protection and cancel at least 72 hours before the first departure date will receive a full refund (less the cost of the program) to their original form of payment. Guests must cancel by calling 1-800-Princess.

First departure applies to the start of your journey, which includes EZair, Cruise Plus hotel packages, and Cruisetours with the same 72-hour notice requirement.

Cancellation Protection is available everywhere except Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.