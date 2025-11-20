shore excursions
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises Making Program Changes to Cancellation Protection

Princess Cruises Making Program Changes to Cancellation Protection

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises

Princess Cruises shared an email update with travel agents informing them of upcoming changes to the cruise line’s Princess Vacation Protection (PVP) Programs.

Star Princess cruise ship

The changes will go into effect for cruises booked on or after December 9, 2025.

The cruise line said the changes were designed to simplify choices and expand coverage where it matters most to their guests.

The following is for cruise bookings opened before December 9, 2025:

  • Guests who have not yet purchased PVP: Standard PVP and Platinum PVP remain available. At-ease cancellation coverage is available for select North America markets.
  • Guests who have already purchased PVP: No changes. These bookings are grandfathered, and all existing program elements remain unchanged.

For cruise bookings opened on or after December 9, 2025, it will be as follows:

  • Platinum PVP will be the only insurance coverage plan available. Standard PVP will be retired.
  • At-Ease Waiver will become Cancellation Protection after December 9, 2025. It’s the exact same program, just a different name.
  • Cancellation Protection: expands globally, except for UK and AU guests, who will retain their existing cancellation waiver programs.
  • Loyalty Benefit Update: The loyalty benefit for Ruby, Platinum, and Elite guests of receiving Platinum PVP for the price of Standard PVP will no longer be available after the program change since Standard will no longer be available

Guests will be able to purchase Cancellation Protection any time before final payment on their cruise. If a cruise must be paid in full when booking, then it must be added at the time of purchase.

Princess cancelation

Cancellation Protection

Guests who purchase Cancellation Protection and cancel at least 72 hours before the first departure date will receive a full refund (less the cost of the program) to their original form of payment. Guests must cancel by calling 1-800-Princess.

First departure applies to the start of your journey, which includes EZair, Cruise Plus hotel packages, and Cruisetours with the same 72-hour notice requirement.

Cancellation Protection is available everywhere except Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises Making Program Changes to Cancellation Protection
Previous article
Two Carnival Cruise Ships Moving to New Homeports
Next article
Carnival’s Black Friday Pre-Sale Has $1 Upgrades and 40% Off Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved