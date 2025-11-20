Two Carnival Cruise Ships Moving to New Homeports

Carnival Cruise Line has made ship deployment changes to their 2027-2028 cruises that will bring added capacity for cruises out of Galveston, Texas.

Carnival Cruise Line has made a homeport change for Carnival Spirit and the ship will no longer sail from Galveston, Texas for the 2027-28 season.

Carnival also announced that Carnival Sunshine will sail from Galveston for the first time in the place of Carnival Spirit with Carnival Spirit moving to Florida to offer cruises from Tampa.

This change will bring added capacity to Galveston and support the market’s growing demand for cruising.

Carnival Cruise Line will continue to sail four ships from Galveston with cruises that range from four- to 10-nights in length.

Shorter cruises will visit Mexico, including calls in Cozumel and Progreso, while longer sailings will reach a wider selection of destinations, including:

Cozumel

Belize

Celebration Key

Half Moon Cay

Grand Turk

Amber Cove

Dominican Republic

Limón, Costa Rica

Colón, Panama

Isla Tropicale, Roatán

Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Carnival Sunshine will open eight new cruises that include a 10-day sailing to Cozumel, Isla Tropicale, Montego Bay, and Grand Cayman.

Carnival Spirit will sail a variety of six- to eight-night cruises from Tampa to the Caribbean. Ports the ship will visit include Belize, Isla Tropicale, Grand Cayman, Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Cozumel and Progresso, Mexico.

The ship will offer six cruises to the Panama Canal that will be eight nights long each. On January 30, 2028, Carnival Spirit will sail a 13-day Carnival Journeys cruise to Grand Cayman, Limón, Colón, Aruba, Curaçao and Ocho Rios.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“We’re excited to introduce Carnival Sunshine to Galveston for the first time and bring Carnival Spirit to Tampa.

“This move allows us to serve more guests in Galveston where we continue to see strong demand and introduce new, longer Caribbean itineraries for guests sailing from Tampa.”