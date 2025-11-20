Two Carnival Cruise Ships Moving to New Homeports

shore excursions
Carnival Cruise Line has made ship deployment changes to their 2027-2028 cruises that will bring added capacity for cruises out of Galveston, Texas.

Carnival Sunshine cruise ship
ID 162851998 | Carnival Sunshine Cruise © Pressfoto | Dreamstime.com

Carnival Cruise Line has made a homeport change for Carnival Spirit and the ship will no longer sail from Galveston, Texas for the 2027-28 season.

Carnival also announced that Carnival Sunshine will sail from Galveston for the first time in the place of Carnival Spirit with Carnival Spirit moving to Florida to offer cruises from Tampa.

This change will bring added capacity to Galveston and support the market’s growing demand for cruising.

Carnival Cruise Line will continue to sail four ships from Galveston with cruises that range from four- to 10-nights in length.

Shorter cruises will visit Mexico, including calls in Cozumel and Progreso, while longer sailings will reach a wider selection of destinations, including:

  • Cozumel
  • Belize
  • Celebration Key
  • Half Moon Cay
  • Grand Turk
  • Amber Cove
  • Dominican Republic
  • Limón, Costa Rica
  • Colón, Panama
  • Isla Tropicale, Roatán
  • Grand Cayman
  • Cayman Islands
  • Montego Bay, Jamaica
Carnival Sunshine will open eight new cruises that include a 10-day sailing to Cozumel, Isla Tropicale, Montego Bay, and Grand Cayman.

Carnival Spirit cruise ship

Carnival Spirit will sail a variety of six- to eight-night cruises from Tampa to the Caribbean. Ports the ship will visit include Belize, Isla Tropicale, Grand Cayman, Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Cozumel and Progresso, Mexico.

The ship will offer six cruises to the Panama Canal that will be eight nights long each. On January 30, 2028, Carnival Spirit will sail a 13-day Carnival Journeys cruise to Grand Cayman, Limón, Colón, Aruba, Curaçao and Ocho Rios. 

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“We’re excited to introduce Carnival Sunshine to Galveston for the first time and bring Carnival Spirit to Tampa.

“This move allows us to serve more guests in Galveston where we continue to see strong demand and introduce new, longer Caribbean itineraries for guests sailing from Tampa.”

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
