Lifeboat Breaks and Falls Off Carnival Cruise Ship in Cozumel

While a Carnival cruise ship was docked in Cozumel today, a lifeboat broke off and fell into the water.

The lifeboat fell off Carnival Dream shortly after 12:00pm while the ship was docked in Cozumel, Mexico. Carnival Cruise Line told Cruise Fever that no one was injured during the incident.

Parts of the lifeboat were still attached to the ship while the majority of it floated over to the pier.

Gail Faust posted photos of the incident on X just a few minutes ago. They can be seen below.

Carnival Dream in Cozumel just broke part of ship. Lifeboat broke off. Loud boom. Hit ocean. Dramatic. pic.twitter.com/NBzt4t0BBa — Gail Faust (@GailFaust) November 19, 2025

Brian C also posted photos on X showing the lifeboat floating in the water with parts of it still attached to the ship.

Carnival Dream lost a lifeboat in port at Cozumel. pic.twitter.com/dGCTUm3LRw — Brian C (@5lbflounder) November 19, 2025

Cruise Radio posted a video on Facebook showing the lifeboat floating up against the pier.

Carnival Dream is currently on a six-night cruise from Galveston, Texas with port stops in Costa Maya, Belize City and Cozumel. The ship is scheduled to arrive back in Galveston on Friday. Cozumel is the last port stop on the cruise.

Cruise Fever reached out to Carnival Cruise Line about the incident and was given the following statement:

“The team on Carnival Dream was conducting an unmanned test of lowering one of the lifeboats when a latch got caught on one of the cables, resulting in the vessel hanging from one end then falling into the water below. No one was injured.”