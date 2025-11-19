shore excursions
Lifeboat Breaks and Falls Off Carnival Cruise Ship in Cozumel

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
While a Carnival cruise ship was docked in Cozumel today, a lifeboat broke off and fell into the water.

carnival lifeboat
Photo Credit: Cruise News Today

The lifeboat fell off Carnival Dream shortly after 12:00pm while the ship was docked in Cozumel, Mexico. Carnival Cruise Line told Cruise Fever that no one was injured during the incident.

Parts of the lifeboat were still attached to the ship while the majority of it floated over to the pier.

Carnival dream lifeboat accident
Photo used with permission from Tracy Sommers

Gail Faust posted photos of the incident on X just a few minutes ago. They can be seen below.

Brian C also posted photos on X showing the lifeboat floating in the water with parts of it still attached to the ship.

Cruise Radio posted a video on Facebook showing the lifeboat floating up against the pier.

Carnival Dream is currently on a six-night cruise from Galveston, Texas with port stops in Costa Maya, Belize City and Cozumel. The ship is scheduled to arrive back in Galveston on Friday. Cozumel is the last port stop on the cruise.

Cruise Fever reached out to Carnival Cruise Line about the incident and was given the following statement:

“The team on Carnival Dream was conducting an unmanned test of lowering one of the lifeboats when a latch got caught on one of the cables, resulting in the vessel hanging from one end then falling into the water below. No one was injured.”

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
