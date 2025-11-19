Holland America Line Adds New Cruises With Overnight Visits to Fiji and Australia

Holland America Line has released new cruises for 2027-2028 that range from 14- to 35-nights in length and visit some of the most sought after vacation spots in the world.

Holland America’s 2027-2028 season to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific are now open for bookings. The cruises will stop in Bora Bora, New Zealand’s Bay of Islands, Fiji and Australia and will allow guests to visit vibrant coral reefs and dramatic volcanoes.

The cruises will depart from September 2027 through March 2028 on three different Holland America Line ships.

Highlights of these cruises include overnight stays in Melbourne and Cairns, Australia and Lautoka, Fiji. The extra time in Cairns gives cruisers more time to snorkel at the Great Barrier Reef. In Melbourne, guests can explore the cultural capital without being rushed.

Itinerary highlights of these new cruises from Holland America Line are:

26-Day Australia, Coral Sea & Fiji Legendary Voyage

35-Day Hawaii, Tahiti & Marquesas Legendary Voyage

34-Day Legendary South Pacific Crossing

14-Day Australia & New Zealand

14-Day New Zealand Discovery

16-Day South Australia Discovery Holiday

Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and revenue planning, gave the following statement:

“Whether guests want to experience the awe-inspiring beauty of Milford Sound, the crystal-clear waters of Fiji and the South Pacific, or encounter the region’s iconic wildlife, we’ve designed this season to deliver the authentic experiences travelers are looking for.

“We’ve also added time for guests to linger longer with new overnight stays in Melbourne, Cairns and Lautoka — joining a growing list of ports in the region where we extend the experience beyond a single day.”

For a limited time, when cruisers book 2027-2028 Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific cruises with the Have It All premium package, they will receive: