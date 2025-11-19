Celebrity Completely Changed the Aft Venue on Latest Ship: Immersive LEDs & “Pop-Up” Shows

As an invited guest on Celebrity Xcel, I recently had the chance to explore the ship for two days and see first-hand what the new “Eden replacement” was all about.

From the new unique scents of the tunnel to the transformative LED panels that bring the destinations to life, I was blown away by just how different this space is.

Celebrity Cruises has transformed the multi-deck, aft-end space on its newest vessel, Celebrity Xcel, replacing the popular Eden venue with a totally new concept called The Bazaar.

This change reflects a philosophy noted by Celebrity Cruises: to eliminate the line between the ship and the shore, making the destination the star of the entire cruise experience. To highlight this even more, the theme in the Bazaar will rotate between four festivals: Carnival, Aqua, Viva, and Flora.

The Journey to The Bazaar

I’ve always loved the aft space on an Edge-class ship with Celebrity Cruises. The views out the back windows are incredible, and the gradual inclined walkway that wraps around the aft offers great views of both the inside and outside of the ship.

But Celebrity always made a point for the journey to this part of the ship to be just as important as the destination. The tunnel walkway to Eden was always an unexpected intrigue to first timers on the ship.

On Celebrity Xcel, the tunnel to The Bazaar is even more immersive, and it changes depending on the festival.

The intent is to fully immerse passengers in the cultures, sights, sounds, smells, flavors, and traditions of the ports the ship visits. It’s a complete evolution of the aft-end venue, shifting to an ever-changing marketplace and festival space.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, described the experience as a “journey,” starting with the entrance:

“So, it’s starting the journey through the tunnel, and you get the smell, you get like, kind of a sense with the projection as to what’s waiting ahead of you… So you get this technology piece, but then you get the tactile piece.”

This approach uses sensory elements like unique scents crafted for each theme, LED projections, and reflective surfaces to immediately transport guests into the atmosphere of the day’s theme.

I only experience two themes during my cruise—Aqua and Carnival—and I must say, I loved the fresh aromas in the tunnel. They were present enough to notice them but light enough not to be overwhelmed.

I heard several people on the cruise say they wanted to buy bottles of the aroma to bring back home. These scents were specifically crafted by Celebrity’s team, and combined with the moving artwork on the LED archways it created a real build-up to the main venue.

Market at The Bazaar

On other Edge-class ships, the area after the tunnel leads to a Chocolatier and some boutique shops. On Celebrity Xcel there is the all-new Market at the Bazaar. But this isn’t just a normal market.

These are products sold by local artisans depending on the location or destination of the ship. So, if the ship is sailing to the Caribbean, you will have crafted goods and items sold by people who live in that area.

Local artisans will also be welcomed on board the ship when the vessel is in port, so cruisers will have a chance to interact with local vendors right on the ship. The cruise line is still working with local ports to get all of the logistics of that figured out, but it’s a concept unlike any other I’ve seen on a cruise ship.

A Palate Cleanser Before the Wow

Before walking into the official Bazaar area there is one more transition on the ship. The design incorporates a moment of calm, which Laura Hodges Bethge affectionately refers to as the “palate cleanser.”

As guests transition from the immersive entrance to the main space, they walk through an area described as a deep, vibrant red. There’s a sort of neutralizing scent in the air here as well.

“This is the palate cleanser when you walk into that red center, because you’ve just been immersed in all of these… experiences, and then you go into the wow,” Hodges Bethge said.

The Bazaar

The festival theme for the Bazaar is apparent from the moment you walk in. Huge LED archways and ceiling formations display the vibrant colors and moving artwork. Decorations (which have to be swapped out for each festival) line the columns, tables, and walls that reinforce the theme as well.

There’s even a giant screen on the wall that displays the theme of the day, and it changes depending on the time. One night I saw a large full moon displayed on the huge wall screen, illuminating the area.

In addition to the décor, there are several carts around the Bazaar with different crafts and activities cruisers can enjoy. And again, they are all themed with the festival.

Throughout the day entertainment in the form of “Pop-up” shows take place as well. Once again, the costumes, music, and style of the entertainment all match the festival theme.

These shows are not listed in the daily schedule though, so you just have to show up at the Bazaar and wait to see what happens. You don’t have to wait very long before one of these variety shows to pop up. They only last for a few minutes, so you can grab something to eat at Spice Café right next door and have a seat.

Spice Cafe

I found myself constantly walking into Spice Cafe to see what kinds of treats I could find, and I never walked away disappointed (unless they were closed, so you have to check the operational hours).

Spice Cafe is the complimentary, casual dining venue at the Bazaar. It replaces the former Eden Cafe found on other Edge-class vessels.

Operating primarily for breakfast and lunch (and some snack times from 2:00pm to 4:00pm), the Spice Cafe offers a rotating menu inspired by the places the ship visits.

There are all kinds of wonderful snacks and treats to enjoy, including protein bowls, paninis, cold cuts, salads, hot soups, quesadillas, yogurts, cakes, and a whole lot more, in addition to daily carvings. And of course, you can grab a cup of specialty coffee here as well.

The culinary variety supports the Bazaar’s four rotating festival themes, so it’s another area where the true emphasis of the cruise line is on the destination.

I loved the seating area for Spice Cafe too. On other Edge-class ships there is a seating area that’s outside, but on Xcel it’s more like a little solarium. It did get a little warm on a sunny day and if there’s a lot of people in there the noise can be a bit much because it bounces off all the glass, but it’s still such an inviting space to enjoy a delicious eat from Spice. It was one of my go-to spots on the ship.

Mosaic

Mosaic is the new fine dining option just a level below the main action at The Bazaar, and it offers some of the best ocean views at the huge aft-facing windows. It’s an open kitchen design, and the multi-course menu is also destination-inspired, so it will change based on the ship’s location and itinerary. As you can see, this is a theme throughout this new venue on the ship. Dining at Mosaic is an extra charge, and there’s also a Chef’s Table experience for some of the most exquisite dishes the ship has to offer.

Four Festivals of The Bazaar

The core of The Bazaar is a rotating schedule of destination-inspired festivals. For the Caribbean sailings, four festival themes have been developed: Carnival, Aqua, Viva, and Flora. Guests on a typical seven-night cruise will get to experience three of these themes.

Caribbean Focus: These festivals are currently Caribbean-focused, inspired by traditions from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and other regions.

These festivals are currently Caribbean-focused, inspired by traditions from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and other regions. Mediterranean Focus: When the Celebrity Xcel repositions to the Mediterranean, The Bazaar will completely transform to feature festivals, markets, and culinary experiences aligned with European destinations.

Each festival features local artisans selling handcrafted goods, hands-on craft classes (like jewelry making or paper decorations), dance classes, live music, and regional food and beverage tastings, allowing guests to touch, feel, smell, and taste the destination while at sea.

The goal, as was emphasized by Celebrity, is to involve all of the senses in experiencing destinations even while still on the ship.

By creating this “immersive experience” where the destination is brought directly onboard through sight, sound, and flavor, Celebrity Cruises is directly addressing the core reason people book a cruise: to explore the world.