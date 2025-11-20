Carnival’s Black Friday Pre-Sale Has $1 Upgrades and 40% Off Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has launched their Black Friday Pre-Sale that will run through November 25, 2025.

Carnival’s Black Friday Early Saver Bonus Sale has discounted cruise fares, almost free upgrades, OBC (spending money on the cruise), lowered deposits.

Here is a look at everything Carnival Cruise Line is offering in this Black Friday Pre-Sale.

Black Friday Pre-Sale

Up to $50 in onboard credit to spend on the ship

Cabin upgrades from $1

Deposits starting at just $50 per person

Up to 40% off cruise fares

Good on cruises through April 2028

Ends Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Request rate code: OB7

This offer is good on all Carnival cruises where Early Saver fare is available.

$50 per person deposit is applicable to two- to nine-day cruises (Excluding all Alaska, Europe, Carnival Celebration, Carnival Festivale, Mardi Gras, and Carnival Jubilee sailings).

Four- to five-day sailings on Festivale $75 are per person deposit. $99 per person deposit is applicable to cruises on Carnival Celebration, Carnival Festivale, Mardi Gras, and Carnival Jubilee.

$149 per person deposit applies to cruises that are 10+ days and all sailings to Alaska and Europe.

Carnival’s onboard credit (OBC) offer is provided as a credit to your Sail & Sign account in the amounts of:

$12.50 per person and up to $25 per stateroom on cruises two- to five-days long

$25 per person and up to $50 per stateroom on cruises that are six-night and longer

For complete terms and details of this Black Friday Pre-Sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your preferred travel agent or visit Carnival.com.