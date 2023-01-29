Sponsored Links
Princess Cruises Launching Deals for One Day Only

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises, a premium cruise line with 15 ships in service, is launching a one day sale on cruises for National Plan for Vacation Day on January 31, 2023.

Princess Cruises is taking their Best Deal Ever and making it even better for one day only.  Tuesday is a holiday for cruises and there’s no better way to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day than by taking advantage of this special offers from the cruise line.

This one day sale from Princess Cruises includes the following:

  • Cruise deposits from $50 per person
  • Up to 35% off cruise fares
  • Up to $950 in value when you add in Princess Plus
  • Up to $150 in onboard spending money
  • Good on cruises that depart on or after May 1, 2023
  • Offer good on January 31, 2023
  • View Best Prices on Princess Cruises

This deal can be combined with Princess Plus which includes a drink package, gratuities, WiFi, and premium desserts.

The following day on February 1, 2023, Princess Cruises will be rolling out a sale on Cruisetours to Denali.  During the month of February, fares will be mark down to as low as $99 per day which include up to $150 in spending money when you book a cruisetour to Denali National Park.

For all of the terms and details of this sale coming up for Princess Cruises, contact your local travel professional or visit Princess.com.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
