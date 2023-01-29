Princess Cruises Launching Deals for One Day Only

Princess Cruises, a premium cruise line with 15 ships in service, is launching a one day sale on cruises for National Plan for Vacation Day on January 31, 2023.



Princess Cruises is taking their Best Deal Ever and making it even better for one day only. Tuesday is a holiday for cruises and there’s no better way to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day than by taking advantage of this special offers from the cruise line.

This one day sale from Princess Cruises includes the following:

Cruise deposits from $50 per person

Up to 35% off cruise fares

Up to $950 in value when you add in Princess Plus

Up to $150 in onboard spending money

Good on cruises that depart on or after May 1, 2023

Offer good on January 31, 2023

This deal can be combined with Princess Plus which includes a drink package, gratuities, WiFi, and premium desserts.

The following day on February 1, 2023, Princess Cruises will be rolling out a sale on Cruisetours to Denali. During the month of February, fares will be mark down to as low as $99 per day which include up to $150 in spending money when you book a cruisetour to Denali National Park.

For all of the terms and details of this sale coming up for Princess Cruises, contact your local travel professional or visit Princess.com.