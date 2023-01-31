Carnival Cruise Line Raised Record Amount for St. Jude in 2022

Last year, Carnival Cruise Line raised more money on their cruise ships for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital than any other year in their history.



In 2022, Carnival Cruise Line raised $3.5 million for St Jude, their most ever. Fourth quarter donations were boosted by Carnival’s newest ship and total donations came in at $1 million. The cruise line’s previous high was in 2018 when they raised $2.8 million. Since Carnival began partnering with St Jude, they have raised $26.2 million for the charity.

“These results are proof that Carnival Cruise Line has the most giving guests and the most caring crew in the world who join together in our commitment to St. Jude’s lifesaving mission to find cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line and member of the St. Jude Professional Advisory Board. “As the cruise line that serves more children and families than any other, we are proud to have a long-standing partnership with St. Jude as we work to reach our goal of raising $33 million for St. Jude by 2025.”

As the Official Celebration Partner of St. Jude, Carnival Cruise Line hosts events at the hospital and raises money through a variety of fundraising initiatives, both on board and ashore, including the Groove for St. Jude dance party, Build-A-Bear Workshop at Sea where kids can create their own St. Jude-themed keepsake bear, and a cookie amenity package with proceeds going to St. Jude.

An indication of the vast number of guests who supported St. Jude in 2022 through these opportunities, Carnival Cruise Line sold more than 100,000 St. Jude Groove shirts and more than 27,000 St. Jude bears.

Adding landside activations, last year Carnival took its fundraising work for St. Jude on the road with its Agentpalooza events in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Norfolk and Charlotte. At each stop, travel advisors were invited to donate to St. Jude and the effort raised an additional $60,000.

In addition to raising funds, Carnival Cruise Line also highlights the mission of St. Jude through patient-inspired and designed artwork on the following cruise ships: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Celebration and Mardi Gras.