Travel Insurance Company Adds Cancel Anytime Coverage to More Plans

Allianz Travel Insurance, one of the most popular travel insurance companies, has added the option to add cancel anytime coverage to two more of their plans.

Allianz’s new option allows you to add Cancel Anytime coverage to their OneTrip Prime and OneTrip Premier plans. Cancel Anytime covers up to 80% of non-refundable trip deposits when canceling for a reason not covered by standard policies and 100% of those trip costs when canceling for a “covered reason.

“Simply put, life happens, whether your pet sitter falls through at the last minute, stormy weather is predicted in your sunny destination, or you change your mind about traveling,” says Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. “Our Cancel Anytime upgrade provides an extra blanket of security for travelers who want to protect their financial investments as much as possible, from the moment they book their trip to the day of their departure.”

If a traveler cancels their trip for a reason that is not specifically covered under the base plan, products with a Cancel Anytime upgrade can provide reimbursement when standard trip cancellation benefits don’t apply.

Allianz’s Cancel Anytime upgrade typically provides for reimbursement up to 80% of lost non-refundable trip costs if a traveler cancels their trip for almost any unforeseeable reason that their selected plan does not already cover, up to a maximum insured amount of $16,000.

Customers who cancel their trip for a covered reason may still receive 100% of their lost non-refundable expenses, up to their maximum coverage limit. Customers can cancel as late as the day of departure, as long as they haven’t already left on their trip.

Visit Allianz Travel Insurance for complete terms and details of this new Cancel Anytime coverage.